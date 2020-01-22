Earthquake Reported In Los Angeles: 3.6 Magnitude

An earthquake was reported in the Los Angeles area around 11:41 p.m. local time on January 21. As reported by ABC 7, it was centered around Granada Hills. It was a quick jolt that was measured at a 3.6 magnitude.

Thousands of people took to Twitter to confirm whether or not a quake had just happened. It was reportedly felt from Hollywood to Santa Monica. While reporter Jory Rand tweeted that he felt “one jolt,” fellow ABC 7 reporter Denise Dador, who was located in Pasadena, tweeted that she felt “two jolts.”

Love how I can go on Twitter to fact check whether or not we just experienced an earthquake. — Dino-Ray Ramos (@DinoRay) January 22, 2020

There were no immediate reports of any sufficient damage or injuries from the late-night earthquake.

There Were Back To Back Earthquakes In Southern California Back In July

Wow! Intense shaking at Morongo Casino during 7.1 #earthquake

pic.twitter.com/sUrwp5WN7a — Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) July 6, 2019

Right after 6.4 magnitude quake struck Southern California – has hit the Ridgecrest, CA area on July 5, 2019. Preliminary reports say this quake was a massive 7.1 in magnitude, and it lasted for up to 40 seconds. The earthquake was felt as far away as Los Angeles, even causing shaking during an L.A. Dodgers game.

The earthquake was initially listed as having a 7.1 magnitude but was then downgraded to 6.9. It was then raised again to 7.1. CNN reported that “multiple fires and injuries” were reported in Ridgecrest.

Kern County Fire Chief David Witt reported July 6 that there were, thankfully, no deaths, major injuries or major collapses of buildings in Trona or Ridgecrest, the two hardest hit areas. Witt said there is damage, but authorities were still assessing the degree of it.

