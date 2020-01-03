Queenette & Alvie Johnson Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Queenette Johnson is being mourned by family and friends after police say her 72-year-old father Alvie Johnson Jr. shot her to death in Fort Worth, Texas. She was remembered for her strong faith and positive personality.

The shooting victim was identified as 39-year-old Johnson of Fort Worth. CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported that Johnson was found “shot to death inside a wrecked vehicle in a gated community.” Further details, including the motive, have not been released.

1. Queenette Johnson Was Found Deceased in Her Vehicle With a Gunshot Wound

Fort Worth police initially wrote that, on Jan. 2, 2020, at 12:18 p.m., East Division officers “responded to a shots fired call at 8320 Meadowbrook Drive. Officers located a female inside a vehicle with what is believed to be a gunshot wound to her upper extremity.”

The police added: “The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death. A person of interest is being interviewed by our Homicide detectives and there is no immediate threat to the public.”

However, the Dallas Morning News later reported that Fort Worth police have now charged 72-year-old Alvie Johnson Jr. with murder in the death of his daughter, who was the victim in the case.

2. Johnson’s Brother Described Their Father as ‘Heartless’ & a ‘Coward’

Johnson’s brother, Norris Johnson, is a hip hop artist. He didn’t mince words talking about their father on Facebook after the murder. Norris says on Facebook that he is the CEO/Founder/Artist at INJmusic.

“I literally have know words right!! I loved my lil sis to life. We lost twice today.. we lost a woman with a huge heart, to the hands of our coward and heartless father,” Norris wrote. “Keep us lifted in your prayers. It’s definitely needed.”

A woman responded on his comment thread, “I am completely speechless. Beautiful soul. This woman had a positive impact on anyone she came in contact with. Praying!!!!”

3. Queenette’s Church Remembered Her as a ‘Woman of Faith’

Heavenly Gospel Church wrote in a statement on Facebook that it is “with heavy hearts that we announce the transition of our dear sister Queenette Johnson. A woman of faith and a servant heart.”

The church explained that Queenette “lived her life to serve others just like Jesus. Our lives will forever be impacted by her unwavering support, incomparable commitment, and her unquestionable loyalty to the Kingdom of God in general, and to Heavenly Gospel Church in particular.”

The church concluded: “As we grieve today, please remember Queenettes entire family, including her sweet children, her siblings, her mother, and the host of relatives and friends who have been impacted by the tremendous gift Queenette has been to us all.”

4. Queenette Managed a Catering Service

On Facebook, Queenette wrote that she managed “Fed by a Queen,” a catering service. She lived and was from Fort Worth, Texas. She posted many photos showing her with a large family.

On Facebook, she went by the name Queenie Johnson. Her top visible post was made the day before she died. “Early Get Down………..2020 ready💋 #UglyMornings #BeautifulNights,” it read.

She was also a mother.

One woman wrote, “💔💔💔💔💔💔 this is beyond sad A beautiful wonderful lady that went beyond for her kids please please keep this family lifted her daughter…was one of my students she was beyond a good mother this is way to (sic) sad.”

5. Friends Described Queenette as a Loving Woman Who Was Always Smiling

A woman wrote on the church’s comment thread, “I have no words to express the depth of loss that I feel. Queenette was a queen, for real, and I always felt her love. I lift her children and immediate family, her friends and church family, before the King of Kings, that He may set our hearts in order as we take this journey. RIH Queenie. I love you!💕💕💕”

Another woman wrote, “Beautiful person inside and out always smiling when I saw her..She will be greatly missed by all..Lord please watch over her beautiful children and give her family strength R.I.H. and i never thought I’d be saying that about you..😢😢😢”

Wrote another: “We will miss you!!!!!! Ughhh this breaks my heart ❤️!!!”

