Women’s March NYC 2020: Route, Time, Maps, & Schedules in New York

Last year, the Women’s March of New York City ended up splitting into two separate groups. The Women’s March NYC event was called the Women’s Unity Rally, and the Women’s March Alliance event was held on the same day at the same time. This year, the two organizations are still hosting separate events, but they say they are unified and working together this time around. Read on to find out more about the Women’s March NYC events happening on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

The Women’s March NYC Event Meets at 10 AM at Foley Square

The Women’s March NYC event will meet at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan at 10 a.m. Eastern. The rally begins at 10:30 a.m. and speakers will address the group from 11-11:40 a.m. Eastern. The Women’s March NYC is an official chapter of the National Women’s March.

Here’s a map of the location.

Another map showing the path is included below. Click here to view a larger version of the map.

After this event, they will mark to Times Square to meet their sister marches.

Speakers include Arlan Hamilton, Evelyn Yang, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Sallie Krawcheck, Donna Hylton, Jessica S. Henry, Iesha Sekou, Bethanie Baynes, Autumn Trafficante, Karen Cahn, Michelle Herrera Mulligan, Lindo Bacon, Abby Stein, Joyce Short, Anais Fortiz, Amanda Hambrick Ashcraft, Lisa Chin Mollica, Julia Fusco-Luberoff, Zachary Norris, Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, Judith Paez Sanchez, Judaline Cassidy, Althea Stevens, Pascale Bernard, Olivia Owens, Charline Valdez, Amoy Barnes, Ema Eyasmin, Larissa Vasquez, Stephanie Trachtenberg, Rabbi Emily Cohen, and Las Tesis Feminine Collective will perform, plus Mila Jam, Caridad De La Luz, and Alyssa Kayhill.

The event writes on their Facebook page: “JOIN US as women everywhere blanket the city in unison. On January 18th at 10AM, RISE with us as we rally at Foley Square and then march to Times Square to meet our sister marches as we ROAR. No matter where you are, we are laser-focused and aligned on issues such as Reproductive Rights, LGBTQIA+ Equality, Immigrant Rights, Disability Rights, Economic and Civil Rights, Environmental Justice and more. We will flood the streets and the internet to raise our voices in unison. We must build momentum now. We must vote in November.”

The Women’s March Alliance Is Hosting a ‘Roar’ Event

The Women’s March Alliance event is happening Saturday, January 18, 2020. Participants are asked to line up at 10:30 a.m. Eastern, with the rally starting at 11 a.m. and the march itself starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

Meet for the event at 72nd and Columbus and Central Park West. Here’s a map of their event. You can see the full map here.

The Women’s March Alliance has pointed out on their website that they were the organizers of the 2017 and 2018 Women’s March on NYC. This event is organized by the Women’s March Alliance Corp.

They have numerous speakers lined up for this event, including Chivona Newsome, Donna Lieberman, Gloria Swansong, Jeanine Ramirez, Jenifer Hixson, MAthylde Frontus, Amanda Farinacci, Dianne Morales, Roma Torre, Marley Dias, Kristen Shuagnessy, Erica Vladimer, Marisol Seda, and more.

The Women’s March Alliance’s Facebook event page is here.

This year, the Women’s March Alliance and the Women’s March NYC and focusing on presenting a united front between the two groups.

The Women’s March NYC and the Women’s March Alliance are under new leadership who are focused on unity.