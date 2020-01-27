Wuhan Coronavirus Near Me: Deaths & Map of Confirmed Cases Worldwide [Jan. 27]

With the cases of novel coronavirus (also called the Wuhan coronavirus) now numbering at more than 1,000, it’s important to stay informed about the statistics and what is known. Here is a look at the confirmed cases, including a map of where the confirmed cases are globally, and a look at where the deaths took place. The fourth section of this story includes a map of confirmed cases in the U.S.

Maps of Confirmed Novel Coronavirus Cases Worldwide

So far, more than 2,700 people worldwide have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus (also called the Wuhan coronavirus or, technically, 2019-nCoV.) There have been 81 fatalities, all in China, CBS News reported.

The following map of confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide was shared by BNO News. You may need to zoom into the map to see the cases in the United States, which so far number at two, or cases in other countries across the world.

You can also see an updated chart of the confirmed cases and total deaths here, with a breakdown by general location.

Another map worldwide is being maintained here which tracks confirmed cases and deaths. The map pulls from WHO, CDC, NHC, and Dingxiangyuan sources and is being maintained by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Note that the “total recovered” number might be a bit misleading, as it doesn’t account for people who may never have needed to go to the hospital. But it’s the best information we have so far. It’s being updated consistently.

Another map sourcing the most recent news about the virus can be found here.

Please note that none of the maps listed above are guaranteed to keep up with all the news as it breaks. Consult your local news for the most recent information about virus cases, confirmed or unconfirmed.

The CDC has also released a global map of cases around the world as of January 27.

In China, the vast majority of the cases (1,423) are in the Hubei province including Wuhan. This is also where 76 fatalities are confirmed, BNO News reported.

Reported Deaths from the Wuhan Coronavirus

So far, the folllowing deaths have been reported from the Wuhan Coronavirus, according to BNO News.

Mainland China – Hubei province (including Wuhan) – 76 deaths

Mainland China – Shanghai – 1

Mainland China – Henan province – 1

Mainland China – Hainan province – 1

Mainland China- Heilongjiang province – 1

Mainland China – Hebei province – 1

Beijing announced its first death, the New York Times reported. The 50-year-old man had traveled to Wuhan on January 8, was diagnosed January 22, and died of respiratory failure.

The number of cases in China is expected to rise, as the mayor of Wuhan said 3,000 patients are being treated and about half are expected to test positive, the New York Times reported.

Cases Across the World

The cases internationally include the following countries, according to BNO News. These are confirmed cases, not deaths.

Mainland China – 2,821 cases

Hong Kong – 8

Taiwan – 5

Macau – 6

Thailand – 8

Singapore – 4

France – 3

Malaysia – 4

Japan – 4

South Korea – 4

U.S. – 5

Vietnam – 2

Nepal – 1

Australia – 5

Canada – 1 – In a Toronto hospital. The man, in his 50s, is in stable condition after traveling to Wuhan.

Cambodia – 1

Confirmed & Unconfirmed Cases in the United States

Here is a map from the CDC showing cases in the United States. Dark yellow means that a case has been confirmed, light yellow means that there are no confirmed cases.

Here’s a look at the confirmed cases in the U.S.

The first confirmed case in the U.S. was on January 21 in Washington state, from a man who had traveled from Wuhan. The man is in his 30s and being treated in Seattle.

A second case in the U.S. was confirmed on January 24 in Chicago, from a woman who had also recently been in Wuhan. The woman in Chicago is in stable condition at a hospital, CBS DFW reported .

Two cases are in California. One is in Los Angeles County, California and one is in Orange County, California. Orange County officials do not believe person-to-person transmission occurred in the county.

One case is in Maricopa County, Arizona.

The U.S. cases are reportedly in good condition, Fox News reported. All had been in Wuhan.

It’s important to note that there have been no reported deaths so far in the United States.

The CDC is monitoring about 110 people in 26 states in the United States, the CDC noted.

Although some states are releasing information on who is being monitored and where, not all states are because many patients end up testing negative. In fact, 32 have tested negative so far and five tested positive. That leaves 73 cases pending. It’s important to remember that this is also cold and flu season and the beginning symptoms are similar. At the same time, the number of positive test results is expected to increase.

Here’s a sampling of some of the cases being monitored.

Several people in Alameda County of California were being tested for the possible Wuhan coronavirus, known as the Novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV. These people had been in the Wuhan region, where the virus originated, and now are experiencing symptoms, Patch.com reported. These people are awaiting test results from the CDC and no cases in Alameda County have been confirmed.

A Tennessee Tech student being monitored tested negative.

There were at least four unconfirmed cases being monitored in Texas, CBS DFW reported. The Texas A&M student tested negative. A student from Baylor University was moved to an isolated room on campus and also ultimately tested negative.

A Chinese exchange student from William Penn Charter School is being monitored in Philadelphia, The Inquirer reported. The student was among 18 students and three adults who had a connecting flight in Wuhan and were visiting the school.

Several potential cases in Georgia are being monitored.

In Michigan, three possible cases came back negative and one is still being tested, WXYZ reported.

Two patients in Virginia tested negative and another is awaiting results, WJZ reported on Twitter.

Symptoms

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that come in many forms, including the common cold. But sometimes it can include a more severe illness like SARS. The Wuhan coronavirus is a new form of the virus, first identified at a food market in Wuhan, China. It’s now being referred to as the noval coronavirus by experts.

Symptoms can include a fever, cough, and trouble breathing. It can get more severe if the disease worsens. It can spread from animals to people, but China has also said there have been at least two cases of human-to-human transmission, Forbes reported. If so, it could be transmitted through coughing, sneezing, or close contact, like other coronaviruses. So far there is no vaccine.

Case-level details on the first 17 deaths were reported by China's NHC last week, and the median age of death at the time was 75 years old… So I'm not surprised. Would like to see more of this kind of structured reporting of #nCoV2019 case details across the board though. https://t.co/LelyuV7hS2 — Dr. Maia Majumder (@maiamajumder) January 27, 2020

So far, most of the deaths have been people with underlying conditions who were older than 40.