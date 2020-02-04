Alexa ‘Lexi’ Schiff, Adam Schiff’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexa ‘Lexi’ Schiff is Rep. Adam Schiff’s daughter. Rep. Schiff and his wife, Eve, have two children, Alexa, and a son named Elijah.

Alexa is due to graduate from Northwestern University with a degree in English Language and Literature, according to her LinkedIn page. Alexa graduated from Winston Churchhill High School in Potomac, Maryland, in 2016.

Alexa writes on her LinkedIn, “During my time on the Varsity Cheerleading team, I received four MPSSAA Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll Awards, as well as made Winston Churchill’s internal Honor Roll all four years.” Alexa also worked in a homeless charity and was a school ambassador and tour guide. Alexa writes that she completed 500 hours of community service during her time at the school.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A False Rumor Spread in 2020 Saying that Adam Schiff’s Daughter Was Dating the Whistleblower

In January 2020, an untrue rumor spread that Alexa was dating whistleblower Eric Ciaramella. The rumor was debunked by multiple fact-checking websites. Politifact noted that the meme first appeared in December 2019 and was flagged by Facebook as promoting misinformation. The photo does show Alexa’s boyfriend whose name is Eric, but it’s a different Eric. Alexa’s boyfriend is an undergraduate mathematics student.

2. Alexa Is an Intern in New York City

Since enrolling at Northwestern, Alexa has been the senior editor of the school’s only fashion and photography magazine, STITCH Magazine. At the time of writing, Alexa says that she is interning in New York City at Special Projects Media.

Alexa describes her role at the company as being “able to work with such clients both in terms of establishing foundational resources and communications as well as lending ideation and on-the-ground assistance for live events, entertainment programming and branded content strategy.”

3. Alexa Is Active in Hillel: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life at Northwestern

Prior to his daughter enrolling at Northwestern, Alexa wrote an editorial in the Sacramento Bee about public and private colleges in America. Rep. Schiff said that he spent most of 2015 touring the country’s various college campuses. In September 2018 Facebook post, Rep Schiff said that Alexa had just moved into her dorm. The congressman wrote, “Eve and I moved Lexi into her freshman dorm at Northwestern last night and said goodbye on the lawn this morning. Very proud of her. And very hard to let go. One less child in the nest. What am I to do without my little angel?”

According to the Jewish Journal, Rep. Schiff and his wife, who is Catholic, decided to raise both of their children in the Jewish faith. That same article noted that Alexa was active in Hillel: The Foundation for Jewish Campus Life at Northwestern and that she had traveled to Israel with a Jewish summer camp where she served as a counselor.

4. On at Least One Occasion, Alexa Has Accompanied Her Father to Work

In April 2012, Alexa, then 13, accompanied her father to Capitol Hill for Take Our Daughters to Work Day. Alexa spent the day at her father’s reception desk, answering phones and stuffing envelopes. Alexa said that her favorite part of the day was getting to go to the floor with her father to see the voting process. She told SCPR, “You always see in movies and like TV shows people talking on the House floor. And it’s really cool to be there where everything happens.”

Alexa accompanied father to the Hill in 2008 when she was in the fourth grade. Alexa said at that time, “It was great getting to spend the day with my dad at work today. It was fun getting to talk to people on the phone, but the best part of the day was finding my dad’s secret stash of chocolates in his desk.”

5. Rep. Schiff Has Said That He & His Wife, Eve, Never Considered Cain & Able for Their Children’s Names

Rep. Schiff told The Hill in 2006, when Alexa was 7, that she was “an angel,” while her brother, Elijah, then 3, was a “menace to society.” During the same interview, Rep. Schiff was asked if, considering his name is Adam and his wife’s name is Eve, if they ever considered Cain and Abel for the children’s names. Rep. Schiff said the couple never considered it. Rep. Schiff made similar comments regarding the biblical name suggestions when his son was born in August 2002 in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Alexa was quoted by the newspaper of saying of the birth of her brother, “I feel great having a baby brother. I’m so excited.”

