Antonio Rey Rodriguez: A Tribute to the Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

The Department of Defense confirmed that two U.S. service members died on February 8 during combat operations. On February 9, they identified the two soldiers, Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and Antonio Rey Rodriguez.

Antonio Rey Rodriguez was from Las Cruces, New Mexico. The 28-year-old was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) out of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Department of Defense indicated that he received the rank of Sgt. 1st Class as a posthumous promotion.

Heavy received a release from the United States Army Special Operations Command (SOC) about Sgt. Rodriguez, which states that he died on February 8 “from wounds sustained during combat operations” in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan.

Rodriguez Enlisted in 2009 and Deployed Many Times With the 75th Ranger Regiment

Rodriguez was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on July 26, 1991, attending Mayfield High School, according to the SOC statement. In 2009, when he graduated, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, in Georgia. After finishing his Basic Airborne Course and the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program, he was assigned to the 3rd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.

Rodriguez deployed for the 75th Ranger Regiment eight times, and twice with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group. In June 2018, he voluntarily re-classified as a Cryptologic Linguist for Spanish.

He Has Many Awards and Decorations Highlighting His Years in Service

He attended many specialized programs and received numerous awards for his service, including the Bronze Star Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal (two Campaign Stars), the Overseas Service Ribbon, a NATO medal, and many more. He was also posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.

The 7th Special Forces Group Commander, Col. John W. Sannes, said that Rodriguez “was selfless and served honorably; he was certainly among the best in our unit.” He added that “here at the Red Empire, we take care of our own, and Sgt. 1st Class Rodriguez’ family will forever be a part of us, we will assist them in any way we can to help them through these trying times.”

