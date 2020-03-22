Kaia Grant: Springdale Police Officer Killed in Crash During Pursuit

Police officer Kaia Grant was killed on March 21 when a police chase ended in a crash in Springdale, Ohio. According to the Springdale Police Chief Thomas Wells, the incident happened on the westbound I-275 at State Route 4 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The police chase apparently started elsewhere, and the driver, who was being pursued by other officers, hit Officer Grant’s stopped police vehicle. Officer Grant was with Sgt. Andrew Davis, who was injured in the incident. Wells did not say if the two officers were inside the vehicle when it was hit. Officer Grant was brought to the University of Cincinnati Hospital by air transport, where she was pronounced dead.

Wells said in a statement: “Can’t thank our officers enough. Our officers immediately came to the station, they were prepared to do anything we need to do to make sure we support one another. I appreciate wholeheartedly the agencies that are currently covering our city because, frankly, we’re not in a position to do this right now. We’re hurting.”

Grant Was an 8-Year Veteran of the Springdale Police Department

According to a Springdale newsletter from 2013, Kaia Grant was born in Wyoming, Ohio and graduated from Wyoming High School in 2005. She studied economics and government at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, graduating in 2009. Before joining the police force in 2012, she worked as a supervisor at a non-profit organization, managing an after-school program for at-risk youth in Cincinnati.

She joined the Springdale police department in August 2012 and graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in December of the same year.

Police chief Wells finished his statement on Officer Grant’s death by saying, “I just want to thank all the personnel from University Hospital for working valiantly to try to save Kaia’s life and for the police agencies that assisted down there and the outpouring of support I’ve already been receiving from departments around the county. Again, I thank you and I’m so sorry that’s the news we have to report tonight. God bless you, Kaia.”

Tributes Have Been Pouring in Online in the Wake of the News of Her Death

Police chief Wells was not the only one to offer a tribute to Officer Grant. Some other police departments expressed their condolences online as well.

@CincyPD are greatly saddened by the death of #springdaleohio Police Officer Kaia Grant. Your officers & entire community are in our thoughts & prayers at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/1Oxvpk4RQU — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) March 22, 2020

The Cincinnati Police Department wrote: “[Cincinnati Police Department] are greatly saddened by the death of Springdale, Ohio Police Officer Kaia Grant. Your officers & entire community are in our thoughts & prayers at this difficult time.”

Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with the Springdale Police Dept. and Kaia’s family. pic.twitter.com/h3zrOkBAcq — Blue Ash Police Dept (@BlueAshPD) March 22, 2020

The Blue Ash Police Department wrote: “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with the Springdale Police Dept. and Kaia’s family.”

We're deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Kaia Grant of the Springdale Police Department who was killed in the line of duty last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the officers during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/9ZhKv6j8ZN — Hamilton County Sheriff's Office-Sheriff Jim Neil (@hcso_org) March 22, 2020

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said: “We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Kaia Grant of the Springdale Police Department who was killed in the line of duty last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the officers during these difficult times.”

In addition, the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half staff at public buildings in Hamilton County in Grant’s honor.

US and #Ohio flags shall be flown at half staff at all public buildings in Mahoning County in honor of State Representative Don Manning. Flags should also be flown at half staff at all public buildings in Hamilton County in honor of Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant. pic.twitter.com/IPZTXdLyL3 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

Governor DeWine also tweeted his condolences:

Devastating. One of #Ohio's bravest was killed in the line of duty last night. Both @FranDeWine and I offer our sincerest condolences to Kaia Grant's family, friends, and colleagues at the Springdale Police Department in Hamilton County. https://t.co/4uF29JkrUs — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 22, 2020

The Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also posted about Grant’s death:

Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant was killed Saturday evening in a crash that occurred on I-275 at State Route 4. pic.twitter.com/LAg5D1xfOa — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) March 22, 2020

