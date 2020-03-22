Kaia Grant: Springdale Police Officer Killed in Crash During Pursuit

Police officer Kaia Grant was killed on March 21 when a police chase ended in a crash in Springdale, Ohio. According to the Springdale Police Chief Thomas Wells, the incident happened on the westbound I-275 at State Route 4 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The police chase apparently started elsewhere, and the driver, who was being pursued by other officers, hit Officer Grant’s stopped police vehicle. Officer Grant was with Sgt. Andrew Davis, who was injured in the incident. Wells did not say if the two officers were inside the vehicle when it was hit. Officer Grant was brought to the University of Cincinnati Hospital by air transport, where she was pronounced dead.
Wells said in a statement: “Can’t thank our officers enough. Our officers immediately came to the station, they were prepared to do anything we need to do to make sure we support one another. I appreciate wholeheartedly the agencies that are currently covering our city because, frankly, we’re not in a position to do this right now. We’re hurting.”
Grant Was an 8-Year Veteran of the Springdale Police Department
According to a Springdale newsletter from 2013, Kaia Grant was born in Wyoming, Ohio and graduated from Wyoming High School in 2005. She studied economics and government at the College of William & Mary in Virginia, graduating in 2009. Before joining the police force in 2012, she worked as a supervisor at a non-profit organization, managing an after-school program for at-risk youth in Cincinnati.
She joined the Springdale police department in August 2012 and graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in December of the same year.
Police chief Wells finished his statement on Officer Grant’s death by saying, “I just want to thank all the personnel from University Hospital for working valiantly to try to save Kaia’s life and for the police agencies that assisted down there and the outpouring of support I’ve already been receiving from departments around the county. Again, I thank you and I’m so sorry that’s the news we have to report tonight. God bless you, Kaia.”
Tributes Have Been Pouring in Online in the Wake of the News of Her Death
Police chief Wells was not the only one to offer a tribute to Officer Grant. Some other police departments expressed their condolences online as well.
The Cincinnati Police Department wrote: “[Cincinnati Police Department] are greatly saddened by the death of Springdale, Ohio Police Officer Kaia Grant. Your officers & entire community are in our thoughts & prayers at this difficult time.”
The Blue Ash Police Department wrote: “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with the Springdale Police Dept. and Kaia’s family.”
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said: “We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Kaia Grant of the Springdale Police Department who was killed in the line of duty last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the officers during these difficult times.”
In addition, the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half staff at public buildings in Hamilton County in Grant’s honor.
Governor DeWine also tweeted his condolences:
The Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also posted about Grant’s death:
READ NEXT: Greta Thunberg Stickers: Alberta Oil Workers Share Graphic Image