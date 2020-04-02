Where to Apply for Payroll Protection Program: SBA COVID-19 Links

The Paycheck Protection Program (often called the payroll protection program) is another avenue for small businesses to apply for SBA loans during the coronavirus outbreak. This is a separate program from the SBA disaster loans (EIDL), which you read about on Heavy here. If you’re applying for a loan via the Paycheck Protection Program, read on for more details about when and how to apply, including a list of who some of the PPP lenders are with links for early applications.
Application Dates
Lenders can begin processing loan applications as early as April 3 for small businesses and sole proprietors on Friday, April 3, according to the Treasury’s fact sheet.
If you’re an independent contractor or otherwise self-employed, you can start applying on April 10.
The deadline is June 30, Smart Asset reported. However, it’s better to apply as soon as possible because loans have a cap at $349 billion.
Apply Through SBA Lenders, Not the SBA’s Website
You can't apply on the SBA's website for this loan, unlike the disaster assistance loan. Instead, you'll apply through any SBA 7(a) lender or through "any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating."
The SBA’s fact sheet notes: “You can apply through any existing SBA lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating. Visit www.sba.gov for a list of SBA lenders.”
As of the time of publication, there wasn’t a list of SBA lenders readily visible on the website. However, the SBA does provide a list of its most active SBA 7(a) lenders here, and these are among the ones eligible to participate in the PPP. Below is the list of the SBA’s most active lenders, along with links where you can apply or get more information, if available. This is not a full list of lenders, but a list of the most active ones. Please note that some of these businesses may not be ready to accept applications right on April 3, but they may include links for updates about when applications are available. Not every bank has a link available yet and these are not in alphabetical order.
- Live Oak Banking – Sign up here to see when they’re accepting applications
- Newtek Small Business Finance, Inc.
- Wells Fargo Bank – You’ll be able to apply online here.
- Byline Bank – Updates will be here. If you’re a current customer, contact your Portfolio Manager.
- The Huntington National Bank – See their PPP page here. They list what documentation you’ll need along with other relief programs.
- Celtic Bank – Celtic warns they may have to delay accepting applications due to the SBA not yet releasing initial guidance. You can start by filling out a form here.
- JPMorgan Chase Bank – They aren’t currently accepting applications, but will post updates here.
- U.S. Bank, National Association – Updates will be posted here
- KeyBank National Association – Fill out a form here for updates.
- Readycap Lending, LLC – Start the process here
- First Home Bank – Start applying here
- Truist Bank d/b/a Branch Banking & Trust Co – Trustmark has a page about applying here
- Bank of Hope – Call 888-972-5363 for details.
- Seacoast Commerce Bank
- Stearns Bank National Association – PPP loan applications won’t be accepted until April 10.
- Citizens Bank – Updates will be posted here
- TD Bank, National Association
- Bank of the West
- M&T Bank – Updates may be posted here.
- Bank of America – A guide is posted here, but there aren’t many details on applying yet.
- Berkshire Bank – They suggest filling out a Contact Us form because of high call volume.
- MUFG Union Bank
- Umpqua Bank – Visit here for all relief options. Sign up here for PPP updates.
- United Community Bank – Sign up here for updates on PPP.
- Univest – They’ll begin accepting loans on April 3 and April 10. Complete an online application here and send it to PPP@univest.net.
- PromiseOne Bank
- Pacific City Bank
- United Midwest Savings Bank
- Pinnacle Bank – Talk to your Pinnacle financial advisor or find one here.
- CenterState Bank – Complete a form here for updates
- Pacific Western Bank – There’s no start date yet, but the bank recommends having payroll registers and financial statements ready. Learn more here.
- First Bank – Download an application here and then email it to your FirstBank banker.
- First United Bank – Apply here
- Hanmi Bank – Details here
- First IC Bank
- Cadence Bank – Learn more
- Five Star Bank – Contact your relationship manager for details. Or see phone numbers near the bottom of the page here.
- BBVA Compass – Updates will be available starting April 3 here. See other options here.
- First Commonwealth Bank – Complete an application here and include 2019 Form 941 or Form 944 and a beneficial ownership form. Upload the application on their DropBox site or mail the application. See more details here.
- Bank of George – See documents you’ll need here.
- Citizens Bank – Updates will be here.
- Zions Bank – An application will be here on April 3.
- Open Bank
- Midwest Regional Bank
- VelocitySBA – See here
- IncredibleBank – See here
- Harvest Small Business Finance, LLC
- Metro City Bank
- First Savings Bank
- Hana Small Business Lending, Inc.
- Comerica Bank
- Fountainhead SBF LLC – Fill out an application here to be entered into the processing queue. You’ll get a welcome email with details on more steps to take.
- NewBank
- Regions Bank – Updates here
- First Financial Bank
- Independent Bank
- Cathay Bank
- US Metro Bank
- First Horizon Bank – Updates here and contact your banker for more details
- First National Bank of Pennsylvania – Updates here
- Capital One – Applications aren’t being accepted as of April 2. Updates will be posted here.
- The MINT National Bank
- Shinhan Bank America
- Atlantic Capital Bank
- Wallis Bank
- West Town Bank & Trust – Complete a contact form here for a pre-application. Get more details here.
- Customers Bank
- TCF National Bank
- First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company
- Peoples Bank – Complete a form here to be contacted.
- HomeTrust Bank
- Frost Bank – Plan ahead by gathering all the required documentation and then talk to your banker. More details are here.
- Seacoast National Bank
- PNC Bank – Click “Contact Us” for details.
- Mountain Pacific Bank – Contact your loan officer at 425-263-3500 or wait for updates here.
- United Business Bank
- Stone Bank
- BankUnited – Begin collecting documentation now including Form 941 from the most recent four quarters and verification of payroll cost and employees for the last 12 months. See updates here.
- Embassy National Bank
- East West Bank – Fill out the inquiry form here.
- Fifth Third Bank – You’ll need an online banking profile first and you can only apply online. See more details here.
- Ameris Bank – Fill out an application here and submit to PPP@amerisbank.com. See more details.
- Northwest Bank – Updates here
- Fulton Bank – Applications will be accepted starting April 3. Download an application here, save it, and email it to PPPSB@fultonbank.com. See details here.
- Peapack-Gladstone Bank
- America First FCU – Apply at this link by clicking Apply Now. You’ll need a business account first.
- First Chatham Bank
- Poppy Bank
- First General Bank
- Patriot Bank
- Synovus Bank – You can apply online on April 3. Be notified here.
- Royal Business Bank
- Republic Bank
- Sunflower Bank – Get updates here
- Quantum National Bank – Applications will be posted here
- UniBank
- 21st Century Bank
- Centerstone SBA Lending, Inc.
- Falcon National Bank
- First Western SBLC, Inc
- FinWise Bank
- Old National Bank – Applications open April 3. Contact a loan officer for details.
According to the SBA, credit unions, S&Ls, banks, and other lenders can join the 7(a) loan program if they meet certain requirements, which you can read here.
How To Apply
You can find a sample application form for the Payment Protection Program on the SBA’s site here. This is not an official application, which you have to get through a bank or lender and not through the SBA. But this gives you an idea of what you’ll need to apply. It’s a three-page application that requires a few yes-and-no questions and certifications that the loan is necessary.
To apply, you’ll need to complete the PPP loan application and you’ll need payroll documentation. Some other lenders may require additional documentation. Trustmark, for example, requires 2019 End of Year Unemployment tax reports, IRS Form 940, organization documents (such as a certificate of existence), a list of entities owned by any 20% or more owner, and they recommend including evidence of healthcare benefits paid to employees for 2019, evidence of retirement benefits paid, and most recent tax returns.
You’ll need to know your average monthly payroll in order to apply. The SBA notes this is typically the average monthly payroll for 2019, excluding costs over $100,000 “on an annualized basis for each employee.” For seasonal businesses, you can use an average monthly payroll for February 15, 2019 to June 30, 2019. New businesses can use the time period from January 1, 2020 to February 29, 2020, with the same exclusion noted above.
According to the fact sheet, loans can be used for payroll costs (including benefits), interest on mortgage obligations before February 15, rent in force before February 15, and utilities whose service began before February 15.
Loans can be for up to two months of your average payroll costs from last year, plus 25%, up to $10 million. Loans must be used for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent and utilities over an eight-week period from getting the loan in order to be forgiven. The SBA anticipated that no more than 25% of non-payroll costs will be forgiven.
Loan Alternatives
If you’re rejected for this loan, there are still many other options available. Your state might be offering loans for small businesses. You might also be able to apply for a disaster assistance loan through the SBA. The SBA is also offering Enhanced Debt Relief.