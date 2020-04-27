Christina Zicuis: Florida Woman Accused of Beating Man With a Candy Cane

Christina Zicuis is the Florida woman facing felony battery and aggravated assault charges after police said she used a candy cane, a pen and a brick to attack a male victim during an argument. The violent confrontation happened early in the morning on April 25 in Clearwater, Florida.

Zicuis was booked into jail but released the following day without needing to pay a bond. The judge ordered her to stay away from the victim. According to Pinellas County court records, Zicuis will be represented by a public defender. A future court date has not yet been scheduled.

Court records show Zicuis has a history of arrests in the county. In 2005, she pleaded “no contest” after she was accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The Weapon Type Was Listed as ‘Candy’ On the Arrest Report

Christina Zicuis and the male victim were arguing about her deceased daughter, according to the arrest report, around 5 a.m. on April 25. The Clearwater Police department explained Zicuis was accused of stabbing the victim in the left arm using a pen, “which caused it to break skin.”

The victim then tried to leave the house. Zicuis followed him into the front yard armed with a brick, police said. She threw the brick at the victim but missed. The brick landed in the middle of the road and shattered into several pieces. The affidavit goes on, “Christina then threw a candy cane at the victim’s left arm, causing bruising and swelling to his elbow.”

The officer listed “Candy” as the “weapon type” on the arrest report. The responding officer noted Zicuis did not appear to be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the arrest.

According to inmate records from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Zicuis is charged with felony battery and aggravated assault. She spent one day behind bars before being released on April 26 on her own recognizance.

Zicuis Has Been Arrested In Pinellas County For Battery On a Law Enforcement Officer, Prostitution & Drug Possession

Zicuis has been arrested multiple times in Pinellas County, Florida, according to online court records. In 2003, she was cited for driving without a valid license and for failing to have headlights turned on.

In January 2004, Zicuis was arrested and charged for battery against a law enforcement officer. Court records show she originally entered a “not guilty” plea and was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation. Zicuis changed her plea at least three times before the case was resolved with a “no contest” plea.

The case did not go to trial due to an “order of incompetence,” records show. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Zicuis was sentenced to more than 21 months behind bars in September 2005. But she appears to have received credit for time served because she was released on November 10, 2005.

In 2011, Zicuis was arrested for possession of cocaine. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 84 days behind bars, but received credit for time served.

A few months later, Zicuis was arrested for prostitution. According to WTSP-TV, Zicuis was one of at least six women arrested in St. Petersburg during a “prostitution sweep” at the time. She pleaded guilty in that case.

Court records also show a 2014 arrest for dating violence. That case was dismissed.

