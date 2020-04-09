Far-Ultraviolet Light May Kill Airborne Coronavirus Without Harming Humans

A professor at Columbia University and his team of radiation specialists have spent years perfecting ultraviolet lamps that kill drug-resistant bacteria as it floats in the air. Now they believe the lights they invented are just as likely to cheaply and thoroughly destroy coronavirus which has been “aerosolized” in the vicinity of infected people who are coughing and sneezing.

Dr. David Brenner says his UV system has already been tested “against particles that were similar in size to those expelled from people by coughing and even normal breathing functions.” His “powerful and inexpensive” virus-killing lights “could be used in hospitals and doctors’ offices as well as schools, train stations, airports and even aircraft.”

Scientists have known for well over a century that ultraviolet light can be used to kill germs but it has only been in recent years that UV decontamination systems have really caught on. They are increasingly being used in water treatment plants both on land and on cruise ships as well as for sterilizing operating rooms and the interiors of ambulances.

The biggest catch with using germicidal UV lamps has been that people can’t be directly exposed to the purplish lights while the decontamination process is taking place. That’s because of the nearly immediate eye and skin damage which occurs as well as longer term health risks which include cataracts and skin cancers.

What makes Dr. Brenner’s lights different is that they are fine-tuned to one very narrow band of the ultraviolet spectrum called the “far-UVC” which occurs around the 220 nanometer wavelength (the ultraviolet sits between visible light and X-rays on the electromagnetic spectrum and it ranges from the 100 to 400 nanometer wavelengths. The “blacklight” that most people are familiar with from fish tanks, and the crime scene flashlights which make evidence fluoresce into view, utilizes harmless UV-A ultraviolet light which occurs in the “near UV” band between 315 nanometers and 400 nanometers).

In experiments carried out during the past six years, Dr. Brenner’s team at the Center For Radiological Research at Columbia University Medical Center determined that “very low doses” of light from the far-UVC not only “inactivates” airborne viruses but it also kills off the drug-resistant bacteria which are known collectively as “superbugs” as well as influenza and tuberculosis, all without the human health hazards associated with the previous generation of UVC lamps.

Brenner says that’s because the far-UVC “only has a very short range in biological material, so that it cannot penetrate the dead-cell layer at the surface of our skin, nor can it penetrate into our eyes, so it can’t reach or damage any living cells in our bodies. But, it can penetrate and kill viruses floating in the air simply because viruses are incredibly small. In short, exposure to far-UVC light is safe for people, but potentially lethal for viruses in the air.”

Since his far-UVC light quickly kills other types of viruses, Dr. Brenner believes it stands to reason that it should be equally effective against COVID-19; however, that is not the same thing as a scientific certainty so Columbia University is crowd-raising funds on their website to perform a definitive test using a sample of actual coronavirus.

As of Wednesday of this week, Dr. Brenner’s fundraising effort had garnered just over $48,000 of his $50,000 goal for the test.

If the test proves out and Dr. Brenner can find companies to put his decontamination lights into mass production he said they do not have to be a whole new system that would have to be introduced into buildings and vehicles separately but rather they can be blended into ordinary lightbulbs and LED lights and used in existing fixtures.

“The big picture idea is that these lamps could be incorporated into conventional light fittings so that they would be very easy to install in public spaces such as airports, train stations, airplanes, etc. To us it looks like one of the very few approaches that has the potential to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as opposed to curing it,” Dr. Brenner said.

