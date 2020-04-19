Shooting Caught on Facebook Live in Bessemer, Alabama [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

On Sunday, April 19, a shooting was streamed on Facebook Live in Bessemer, Alabama. At the time of the shooting, there were over 6,000 active viewers. OG Chris, the man taking the video, pulled up to a Shell gas station and he then proceeded to get into an altercation with another individual.

Warning: the following video contains a graphic scene, viewer discretion is advised. Here is the video:

This just happened on Facebook live these folks wilding in Birmingham Alabama (WATCH ENTIRE VIDEO😳) pic.twitter.com/AnqsLMMUjZ — CE (@1lilce) April 19, 2020

After OG Chris came into contact with another individual in the video, he said “Tell them I ain’t scared.” Gun shots are then heard in the video, and moments later, the message “Broadcast interrupted” appeared.

During the Facebook Live stream, one viewer said, “Bruh go to the hospital, this s**t not worth it. [You] shouldn’t want [your] son growing up without [you].”

OG Chris Is Reportedly Alive & Suffering From a Potential Dislocated Hip

Carol Robinson, a Public Safety Reporter for Alabama Media Group, posted on social media: “Great news- though multiple shots were fired in Bham and Bessemer this afternoon, the young man on the Facebook Live was not actually shot. He may have dislocated his hip, but he is alive and well.”

She also posted a picture of OG Chris after the incident.

One Facebook user asked Robinson how OG Chris is standing if he has a dislocated hip. She answered, “He’s definitely in pain.”

One user asked Robinson if the bystander is okay, and she answered, “Yes.” This story is still developing.

On April 15, OG Chris posted to Facebook, “I’m on they block everyday hell I’m on they block right now and they see me and all they do is face fight so somebody tell them boys they even going to scoot up or shut up.”

Two days later, on April 17, he wished his one-year-old son a happy birthday.

READ NEXT: Coronavirus: How to Boost Your Immune System?