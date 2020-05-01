WATCH: Alex Jones Says ‘I Will Eat My Neighbors’

Alex Jones, host of The Alex Jones Show and conspiracy theorist, received backlash on Friday after saying he would eat his neighbors. Jones made the comment during his show. Here is a clip where Jones makes the statement:

Me when it’s been three hours since my last snack: pic.twitter.com/CtflKIOa1L — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 1, 2020

He said:

I’ll admit it. I will eat my neighbors. I’m not letting my kids die. I’m just going to be honest — my superpower is being honest. I’ve extrapolated this out and I won’t have to for a few years, because I’ve got food and stuff. But I’m literally looking at my neighbors now going, I’m ready to hang them up and gut ’em and skin ’em, chop ’em up. You know what, I’m ready. My daughters aren’t starving to death. I’ll eat my neighbors. See, my superpower is being honest. I’ll eat your a**. I will. I’m combat model optimal self-sufficiency. Probably the leader. The point is, if you thought about that yet, because I’m somebody that thought I could fix this and I’m starting to think about having to eat my neighbors. You think I like sizing up my neighbor? How I’m going to haul him up by chain and chop his a** up? I’ll do it. My children aren’t going hungry. I will eat your a**. And that’s why I want the globalists to know. I will eat your a** first.

Jones’ Ex-Wife Kelly Jones Responded to His Comments on Twitter

After the clip started trending on Twitter, Jones’ ex-wife Kelly Jones, who Alex Jones has three children with, tweeted:

This is my ex-husband, Alex Jones, graphically describing how he'll kill his neighbor to f e e d my kids: Homicidal. Terrifying. I lost my kids for tweeting about injustice. This is UNJUST to my kids. This is a mom's worst nightmare. Court must act. Help RT pic.twitter.com/vCxaVcros6 — Kelly Jones (@RealKellyJones) May 1, 2020

She wrote: “This is my ex-husband, Alex Jones, graphically describing how he’ll kill his neighbor to f e e d my kids: Homicidal. Terrifying. I lost my kids for tweeting about injustice. This is UNJUST to my kids. This is a mom’s worst nightmare. Court must act.”

On Friday Afternoon ‘Alex Jones’ Started Trending on Twitter

“Alex Jones” started trending on Twitter after the video of him talking about eating his neighbors was shared.

Dr. Eugene Gu tweeted:

It may be too late for Alex Jones, but just to let you know, eating your neighbors will give you a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy like kuru, which turns your brain into mush. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 1, 2020

He wrote, “It may be too late for Alex Jones, but just to let you know, eating your neighbors will give you a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy like kuru, which turns your brain into mush.”

Another user wrote:

Alex Jones:

"My super power is being honest. I will eat your ass." 1. Your super power is raging insanity, not honesty.

2. Why not pick a super power like Food Shopper?

3. Why did you start with the ass? So many questions. https://t.co/VTuS1ntbac — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 1, 2020

They said, “Alex Jones: ‘My super power is being honest. I will eat your a**. 1. Your super power is raging insanity, not honesty. 2. Why not pick a super power like Food Shopper? 3. Why did you start with the a**? So many questions.”

The official Palmer Report twitter posted:

The media built up Alex Jones as a bogey man so they could milk him for ratings, and look respectable by kicking him around. He went along with it for free exposure. But in the process the media gave an unstable man's dangerous hallucinations a mainstream platform. Shame on them. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 1, 2020

The political blog tweeted: “The media built up Alex Jones as a bogey man so they could milk him for ratings, and look respectable by kicking him around. He went along with it for free exposure. But in the process the media gave an unstable man’s dangerous hallucinations a mainstream platform. Shame on them.”

READ NEXT: Teshaun Hightower: Tulane Basketball Player Charged With Murder

