8-Month-Old Baby Is Youngest to Die of Inflammatory Disease Linked to COVID-19

An eight-month-old baby has died in his mother’s arms after contracting the COVID-19 related Kawasaki disease.

Alexander Parsons was rushed to hospital after initially developing a fever, rash, and swollen glands. He was transferred to the Bristol Royal Hospital for children after his condition worsened, where he died the following night, on April 25.

A heart scan revealed enlarged arteries, fluid, and multiple coronary aneurysms.

The child is believed to be the youngest victim of the condition, which inflames blood vessels and could be triggered by a reaction to Coronavirus.

His mother, Kathryn Rowlands, 29, says more children will die if the UK government doesn’t stop “gambling with people’s lives”.

She told The Evening Standard the government needs to explore the connection between COVID-19 and Kawasaki rather than keeping the link quiet, and called the government initiative to return children to school by June 1 “insane”.

Alex’s Dad Said He Raced to the Hospital, but Learned His Son Had Died of Cardiac Arrest When He Arrived

Alex’s dad, Jon Parsons, 30, told The Daily Record he was not there when his son died, as he was unable to make the two-and-a-half-hour journey from the family home to the hospital in time.

“I was getting ready for bed when I got a hysterical call from Kath. I couldn’t hear what she was saying, so a nurse took the phone and explained Alex had had a cardiac arrest.

“I found out it was over before I got there. When we arrived, the nurses led me into the room, and Kath and Alex were both lying there. I hugged them.”

Around 100 children in the UK have been affected by Kawasaki disease, with a 14-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions thought to be the first British child to die.

A JustGiving page set up for Alex’s family has already raised over $17,000.

The Pediatric Inflammatory Syndrome That Appears to Be Linked to COVID-19 Remains Rare, but Is Concerning to Doctors

Metro reported that as many as 1000 children in the UK could be affected by a Kawaski-like disease linked to Coronavirus. Professor Russell Viner, President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program Kawasaki appeared to occur after a child had been infected with COVID-19 as the body’s immune system went into overdrive.

Cases have also been reported elsewhere in Europe and in the United States. The CDC has confirmed a likely link to COVID-19, and have been referring to the disease a multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. In New York, more than 147 cases have been reported, according to NBC New York At least three deaths have been reported there. More than 100 cases have been reported across 14 other U.S. states, according to the CDC.

Dr. Elizabeth Lloyd, of the University of Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital said, “This condition is extremely rare. COVID-19 is affecting a very small number of children to begin with, and even fewer are getting severely sick or experiencing this inflammatory syndrome. While we don’t want to cause alarm, we do want the community to be aware of signs to watch out for. Parents should take this seriously and seek care right away if their children show any of these symptoms.”

Fellow Mott Children’s Hospital doctor, Gabe Owens, said, “Most children who get Kawasaki disease and those who may experience symptoms of this new inflammatory disease should recover. But we don’t want to miss opportunities to diagnose these kids. A later diagnosis can limit treatment options.”

According to Stanford Children’s Health, doctors have described symptoms as, “persistent fever, a rash or changes in skin color, red eyes or conjunctivitis, abdominal pain, and swollen lymph nodes.” The hospital added, “If parents notice any of these symptoms, they should call their pediatrician for advice on next steps.”

Stanford Dr. Roshni Mathew said, “Even though this is rare, and we don’t want parents to become alarmed, it’s wise for them to know what to watch for. The key is to identify this early so the child can receive appropriate treatments to help with the body’s inflammatory response.”

Dr. Marietta Vázquez, Yale Medicine pediatric infectious disease specialist, said a lot is still not known about the disease, but it does appear there is a link to COVID-19.

“This seems to be a new manifestation associated with COVID-19. There is much we still don’t know, but it appears to occur in children after they have gotten better from COVID, and it has a lot of similarities to other diseases we see in pediatrics, including Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome,” Vázquez said. “Overall, our patients are doing well, and this is not a cause for panic—but a message to be vigilant. If you have a child with a high fever for no other apparent reason, and other symptoms such as red eyes, belly pain, a prickly heat rash all over the body, muscle aches, vomiting, or diarrhea, call your pediatrician.”

