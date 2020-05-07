President Trump’s Valet Tests Positive for COVID-19

The White House issued a statement Thursday saying that a member of the military who works at the White House tested positive for COVID-19, and according to Politico the person is a personal valet to President Trump.

Hogan Gidley, principal deputy press secretary said in a statement, “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

According to Politico, President Trump has five valets between the oval office and the area where he lives. The president calls on them by pushing a button. They do things like bring him food and drinks, do his laundry, and pack his suitcases and sometimes travel with him. Presidents have historically had valets who they interact with regularly.

There Is No Shortage of Coronavirus Testing at the White House

White House administration and staffers are tested regularly with the rapid Abbot Labs test, according to CNN. Those results are available in 15 minutes. President Trump said earlier this week before boarding Air Force One that he is not concerned about being in close proximity with White House employees because they are tested so often.

Trump said, “The test result comes back in five minutes, and we have great testing. Or they wouldn’t be allowed to travel with me. It’s not my choice; it’s a very strong group of people that want to make sure they are tested, including Secret Service,” according to CNN.

The New York Times reported, “President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are tested frequently, aides who come into close contact with them are tested weekly and the list of people who need to be tested daily keeps expanding, according to officials familiar with the process.”

However, the paper reported that there were not enough tests for the one-hundred members of Congress who came back to work on May 1, while across the U.S. the shortage of testing capabilities has been an Achilles heel during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 74,000 Americans so far.

