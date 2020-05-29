WATCH: White House on Lock Down Amid Violent Protest in Washington D.C.

Protestors demanding justice following the death of George Floyd made their way toward the White House in Washington D.C. on Friday. The protest started at U street in northwest D.C. at 5 p.m. local time, but as the large crowd made their way toward 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Chief Political Correspondent for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Scott Thuman, tweeted at 7:30 p.m. that the White House was going into lockdown.

The large protest taking place in the nation’s capital on May 29, was just one of many taking place around the nation. On Friday, people gathered in Louisville, Los Angeles, New York, Denver, Pheonix, Memphis, and Columbus in reaction to Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis when a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for several minutes while three others stood-by.

As the White House went on lockdown, NPR correspondent Tamara Keith reported that many were reporters stuck inside. Reporters who saw the protest say ‘a law enforcement officer was brought into the grounds in distress to have his eyes washed.'”

#GeorgeFloyd Protest just outside of the White House. pic.twitter.com/SeZiRfiXT5 — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

WTOP digital reporter Alejandro Alvarez tweeted, “A protester tried to jump the construction fence in Lafayette Park. Secret Service chased him into the march, threw him on the ground then led him away. Bottles thrown. Alvarez then tweeted, “Crowd calling for a medic at the foot of the Treasury Annex where Secret Service carried their detainee. They’re worried he has a concussion. From the brief glimpse I got of him, he had blood dripping down his forehead.”

The protest then headed to in front of the White House. A protester was taken by the USSS in front of Pennsylvania Ave into an adjacent federal building. Unclear what he did.A couple men then splintered off from the group and spray painted “F*ck Trump” on the building. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/OVwPu0PF6X — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

Alvarez tweeted, “Secret Service [is] swooping forward to reset fallen barricades before protesters just throw them over again. It’s becoming a cycle where neither side is moving very far. At least two people are being cuffed behind a patrol car.”

As the protest in Washington moved from U Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, people could be heard chanting, “Black lives matter!” “Hands up, don’t shoot!” and “No justice, no peace!”

A lotof people walking into Lafayette Square now. Across from a White House. #GeorgeFloyd protest continues. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/kM79xPKpQg — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) May 29, 2020

CBS White House news reporter Fin Gomez tweeted out a video of a protestor spray painting the side of a building in D.C. Gomez said that “a protester was taken by the USSS (United States Secret Service) in front of Pennsylvania [Avenue]” and taken “into an adjacent federal building.” It appears the man spray-painted, “F*** Trump” on the building.

The Atmosphere Outside The White House Remains Intense After Trump Made No Mention of Floyd’s Death During Friday’s Press Conference

WATCH: Secret Service tackles protester as fights break out in front of the White House at a #GeorgeFloydMurder protest in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/2P9parhFwX — Protesters Now at DC Whitehouse🖕 (@IndictPOTUS45) May 29, 2020

Protestors and police are continued to clash in cities across America on Friday, as the riots taking place in Minneapolis continued on for the fourth day. On Friday, Chauvin, the police officer seen in the viral video holding Floyd down with his knee, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s complaint stated that Chauvin “had his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive. Police are trained that this type of restraint with a prone position is inherently dangerous.”

On Friday afternoon, President Trump held a press briefing from the White House’s Rose Garden but did not address Floyd’s murder, the violent riots taking place in Minneapolis, or the tweet he sent on Thursday night which Twitter flagged and removed for inciting violence.

Instead, Trump discussed the World Health Organization. He said, “The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency. Why is it that China shut off infected people from Wuhan to all other parts of China? It didn’t go to Beijing, it went nowhere else, but they allowed them to freely travel throughout the world, including Europe and the United States.”

Afterward, Trump left the press briefing without taking questions even though the Rose Garden was set up for a media Q & A to take place.

Later on Friday afternoon, however, Trump addressed Floyd’s death. He said, “I want to express our nation’s deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd. We’re determined that justice be served… I understand the hurt. I understand the pain.”

