Woman Charged After Explicit ‘Virtual Visit’ With Jailed Boyfriend

Noelle Rascati, a 32-year-old woman from Florida, was arrested and charged after allegedly having an explicit video call with her jailed boyfriend. In March, Rascati had a “virtual visit” with Tathan Fields, who is currently incarcerated at the Santa Rosa County jail, The Smoking Gun reported.

During the video call between the two, things became “extremely sexual,” according to the outlet’s report. Fields was “sitting in what appears to be a jail pod” wearing an orange jumpsuit, and Rascati was wearing a pink bathrobe and was on a bed in a Lake County home. However, Rascati was not alone in the room as she was accompanied by a young child.

According to the media outlet, the young boy’s age and relationship with Rascati have not been revealed, however, the child appears to be her son.

As per a report, “Ms. Rascati was completely nude on the bed and used various ‘sexual apparatus’ while masturbating, as the young [boy] was just feet away watching.”

After an investigation into the virtual visit, Rascati was arrested last week and charged with a felony for engaging in lewd and lascivious conduct in the presence of a minor. She was released from custody after posting $2,000 bail. Rascati is scheduled for an arraignment on May 18.

Here is a picture of Rascati’s mugshot:

Fields Is Currently Serving 15 Years & He Is Facing Fresh New Charges Unrelated to the Video Call

The 26-year-old Fields is currently serving 15 years behind bars after he was convicted on grand theft and burglary charges. According to the outlet’s report, he was also charged after allegedly masturbating during a prison class taught by a woman instructor.

Fields was also charged after mailing a hoax weapon of mass destruction — he allegedly mailed a letter containing anthrax to the Santa Rosa prosecutor’s office. Both charges are still pending.

He has not been charged for the sexual video call with Rascati.

