Dallas Supermarket ‘Karen’ Throws Food on Floor After Being Asked to Wear a Mask

Dallas Texas Karen

Twitter A woman throws items on the ground and refuses to wear a mask at a store in Dallas, Texas.

A woman has been filmed throwing food out of a cart after she was asked to wear a mask while shopping in a Dallas, Texas supermarket.

“Over a dumbass motherf**king mask … f**kin dumb. I don’t give a f**k, I’m from Dallas. Your dumbass motherf**king rules and your dumbass motherf**king s**t. Put all that s**t the f**k back. I don’t give a f**k. I got a f**king mask,” the woman can be heard saying in the video as she tosses items onto the floor of the supermarket.

The horrified murmurs of the woman filming can also be heard before another observer says “call the police” at the end of the footage.

TMZ reports that the incident appears to occur inside a Fiesta Market in Dallas. The Sun reports that the woman, who has not been identified, entered the store wearing a mask.

Here’s what you need to know:

Twitter Is Wondering if this Karen Is Staged

Some took to Twitter to suggest the impromptu tantrum could be staged. @inminivanhell wrote, “this woman wants attention. She wants to be filmed. She wants us to feel outraged. But what she should get is a pair of handcuffs and a crowded cell with no mask.”

@LMKRAM1 wrote, “she has a mask in hand, cart’s turned into express lane & she’s throwing mostly meat out of her cart because why? she can’t use express due to too many items? I think this is social media performance art.”

Other Twitter users pointed out that the shopper had no breakable items in her cart.

Another Twitter user points out that the unidentified woman has a mask in her hand as she throws the items down.

Baltimore Sun journalist Victoria Brownworth said of the incident: “she has a mask in her hand, but instead of wearing it, she is destroying store property, making a mess for staff to clean up and causing a disturbance where other customers could be injured. If a Black or brown woman acted out in this way, law enforcement would have been called.”

Some took to Twitter calling for Trader Joe’s to “step up,” and calling for the woman’s arrest.

Others came out in support of the woman choosing to not wear a mask inside the store:

@firebuckeye, who identified on Twitter as a ‘federal employee who puts their butt on the line daily to save yours,” commented on the video: “wear a mask for a little bit to protect yourself and others or be put on a ventilator and hope you survive. To me it’s an easy decision. But I’ve put patients on vents before I don’t want to do that again. Here in DFW hospitals are filling fast that’s how bad it’s getting.”

A Previous Incident Occurred at Trader Joe’s On June 27

The same poster who shared the Dallas Texas Karen footage on June 28 also shared video of a “California Karen” at the reopening of a North Hollywood Trader Joe’s on June 27.

In the video, the woman can be seen tossing a basket on the ground and yelling “you f***ing pigs! You f**kin Democratic pigs! All of you!” at shoppers.

As she moves to exit the store, she appears to realize she is being filmed, and looking directly into the camera, screams “that man harassed me for no reason!”

There are two separate videos of the woman circulating. In a second video, the woman addresses the camera directly, saying “I have a breathing problem. My doctor would not let me wear a mask. So anyone harassing me to wear a mask, you guys are violating Federal law. Do you get that? Get that on camera.”

One Twitter user said the woman had sought to cause a scene at the store.

@lindseyss posted a “friend’s account” of the incident.

I was at the cash register when the s**t went down. She took her mask off after she entered the store, and walked around with a basket, but not putting anything into it. Instead she was roaming the aisles and getting up in people’s faces … waiting for someone to inevitably tell her to put her mask back on.

A manager was already on her way over to her … she demonstrated a level of professional patience and calm in attempting to de-escalate that was award-worthy.

