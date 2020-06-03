Fox News Host Sean Hannity & Wife Jill Rhodes Announce Divorce

Fox News host Sean Hannity and wife Jill Rhodes announced June 3 that they have divorced after more than two decades of marriage.

In a joint statement, the former couple confirmed that the split happened more than four years ago. People reported the divorce was finalized more than a year ago.

But the pair strived to keep the split quiet. As of this writing, Rhodes’ Facebook page still has “married” listed as her relationship status. Hannity and Rhodes have two grown children together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannity & Rhodes Announced They Reached ‘Amicable Agreements’ More Than Four Years Ago

Hannity and Rhodes decided to separate more than four years ago but managed to keep the news out of the public eye until their joint June 3 announcement, which read:

Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children. Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children. Neither will have any further comments and ask for the sake of their children that their privacy be respected.

Family friends told Page Six that the former spouses still have dinners with their two children and attend their children’s sporting events together. Their son, Patrick, is 21. Daughter Merri is 18.

Friends of the Former Couple Say Hannity’s Hectic Work Schedule Contributed to the Divorce

Hannity maintains a busy work schedule at Fox News. In addition to his primetime talk show Hannity, he also hosts a weekday syndicated radio program called The Sean Hannity Show. The radio show is three hours every day.

Friends of the former couple say Hannity’s career contributed to the demise of the marriage because he and Rhodes didn’t spend much quality time together. The Daily Mail cited a “close friend” of Hannity and Rhodes who described the Fox News host’s work ethic: “Sean’s a huge family man, this was hard on him. Sean came from nothing, had a workaholic upbringing and between his shows, books, speeches he just didn’t slow down, it unfortunately broke his marriage.”

Page Six also cited an anonymous source who insisted neither Hannity nor Rhodes had strayed during the relationship.

