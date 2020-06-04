WATCH: Seattle Protesters Unfold Umbrellas at ‘Pink Umbrella’ Protest

Seattle protesters unfurled umbrellas as they squared off against police officers as protests continues to roil the country following the death of George Floyd.

Some people were calling it a “pink umbrella protest” because of an incident people said occurred the day before. Here’s video of the incident with a pink umbrella that started it all.

oh really? you want a link to the stream where the huge chunk prior to this moment was 100% peaceful?

this is a POLICE RIOT.#seattleprotest#fuckthepolice#blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/zdNOAdzBvv — izaacmellow (@izaacmellow) June 2, 2020

“lol seattle police flooded an entire city block with tear gas after crumpling someone’s pink umbrella yesterday, and today seattle showed up with more people and more umbrellas. u love to see it,” a woman wrote. Seattle Met explained that umbrellas had become a symbol of the Seattle protests.

Of the pink umbrella that started it all, the site explained, “Language and posture had grown tense after 9pm when a police officer snatched the pink umbrella, starting a brief scuffle with its holder. Police deployed tear gas; flash bangs followed.”

According to that site, protesters returned the next day with many umbrellas. The site noted that the approach has its roots in the Hong Kong Umbrella Movement of 2014 “when tens of thousands of protesters, demanding open elections, used umbrellas to protect themselves from tear gas released by police.”

People evoked Hong Kong at the Seattle umbrella protest.

Seattle looks a hell of a lot like Hong Kong did last July right now, pic.twitter.com/AOlQGUBsfy — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) June 3, 2020

Seattle police wrote, “Incident commander at demonstration on Capitol Hill is declaring the incident a riot. Crowd has thrown rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers and is attempting to breach barricades one block from the East Precinct.”

lol seattle police flooded an entire city block with tear gas after crumpling someone's pink umbrella yesterday, and today seattle showed up with more people and more umbrellas. u love to see it pic.twitter.com/Xz7Lx7IsXr — peppermint butler (@gravveyards) June 3, 2020

On June 2, a person wrote on Twitter, “Cops in Seattle fire off pepper spray and flash bangs after confiscating pink umbrella breaking line.”

Cops in Seattle fire off pepper spray and flash bangs after confiscating pink umbrella breaking line pic.twitter.com/3ePESejKeM — Riot Videos ✊ (@RiotVids) June 2, 2020

The next day, on June 3, protesters unfurled umbrellas as they square off against cops.

I can’t get over this Seattle looks like Hong Kong once again tonight.

pic.twitter.com/QhuvAlA7jP — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 4, 2020

Amanda Snyder, a photographer with the Seattle Times, wrote, “Someone threw a few objects at police. Police saying ‘do not throw bottles at officers- this is a warning. I will give officers dispersal order.'”

Someone threw a few objects at police. Police saying “do not throw bottles at officers- this is a warning. I will give officers dispersal order” pic.twitter.com/6mu0V00e45 — amandamsnyder (@amandamsnyder) June 4, 2020

She added: “Police asking them to lower umbrellas so they can see.”

Police asking them to lower umbrellas so they can see pic.twitter.com/1IvpeTsLj7 — amandamsnyder (@amandamsnyder) June 4, 2020

“New angle of the protests on Pine and 11th. A dense crowd tonight chanting ‘defund SPD.’ More rows of police behind their barricade as well,” Snyder wrote on Twitter.

