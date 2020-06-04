YFN Lucci Not Dead: Rapper Is Okay Following Shooting at Music Video Recording

YFN Lucci aka Rayshawn Bennett was not hurt following a shooting on a music video set in Atlanta. A 15-year-old boy suffered a minor injury to his hand in the attack.

Atlanta Police Department spokesman Officer Steven Avery told Heavy via email that officers responded to the Martin Street Apartments at 600 Martin Street in the southeastern part of the city after receiving reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, police found a 15-year-old male with a “minor wound to his hand.” He was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hughes Spalding hospital where he is in stable condition. Officer Avery said that at the time of the shooting, a music video production was underway. There are thought to have been three attackers. Several vehicles that were parked close to where the shooting took place were damaged. NBC Atlanta reports that one of those cars that was YFN Lucci’s Bentley. Officers have yet to determine if the shooting was related to the music video production. Anybody with any information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Atlanta-born rapper YFN Lucci made his major breakthrough in 2014 when he signed a recording contract with Think It’s a Game Entertainment and released his first mixtape, Wish Me Well.

YFN Lucci Was Not at the Scene When Police Arrived But He Has Been in Contact With Investigators

There were no fatalities as a result of the shooting. Rapper YFN Lucci, 29, was not at the scene when officers responded to the scene, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The newspaper says that he has been in contact with investigators. His car was left at the scene. Fox Atlanta reports that “nearly two dozen” shots were fired during the shooting. Citing police sources, the channel reported that authorities were trying to clarify if there had been a gunshot exchange at the scene. The report says 21 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

YFN Lucci Has Been Involved in a Highly Publicized Beef With Fellow Atlanta Rapper Young Thug Since August 2019

In 2019, Lucci was involved in a highly-publicized feud with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug aka Jeffery Lamar Williams, 28. Lucci said in August 2019 that he slept with Young Thug’s long-time girlfriend, Jerrika Karlae. Karlae denied those rumors in a tweet that read, “imagine someone speaking on your name that you never f***ed, imagine being harassed year by year by a n***a that has no comeback so he taunts a female!”

At the time, The Shade Room posted a screenshot of a Young Thug Instagram story. Young Thug posted, “@yfn if ain like what u do for your mother and kids I WOULDVE BEEN KILLED U.” The post was accompanied by four laughing face emojis.

In a separate post, The Shade Room said that YFN Lucci was quoted as saying that Young Thug’s latest album was a “cap a** album.”

XXL Magazine reported in 2020 that the origins of the beef go back to 2017 when Young Thug declared himself to be the new Tupac Shakur following the release of his album, Beautiful Thugger Girls. The magazine quoted Lucci as saying of Young Thug’s comments, “Pac would’ve never wore a dress.”

