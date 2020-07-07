Little Rock Mayor’s Brother Charged with Car Theft and Kidnapping

Darrell Lamont Scott, the brother of Little Rock, Arkansas Mayor Frank Scott Jr., is being accused of kidnapping two children while stealing a car, according to local TV station ABC-7.

The station reported that the 31-year-old Darrell stole a car with the children still inside and then called the victims’ parents from their phone and told them, “Don’t worry, I’m the mayor’s brother.” According to what Little Rock Police told ABC-7, the car was parked, yet running at Baptist Hospital when Scott allegedly stole it.

Police found the car parked at McCain Mall with Scott inside and Darrell is being charged with three felonies, two counts of kidnapping and one count of theft. Local TV station THV-11 reported that police said there were no injuries.

Frank Scott, the mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas, released a statement regarding the news that his brother had been arrested and accused of kidnapping two children and stealing a car. In the statement, Frank acknowledged his brother’s difficulties and asked for privacy:

This is an extremely difficult season in the life of my younger brother. My family cares deeply about him, and we are seeking medical and professional help as he manages this crisis. My heart goes out to the children who were involved. While my life, in many regards, is public, my family members remain private individuals. I ask that you respect my family’s privacy and pray that my brother gets the treatment he needs and that justice is served.

Scott Is the City’s First Black Mayor

And to my mama, I love you, in every moment of happiness and distress in my life, you’ve always been there for me. I’m so grateful that God chose you to nurture me, train me, and set an example of a phenomenal parent. #HappyMothersDay (2/2) pic.twitter.com/svv6Ilh274 — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) May 10, 2020

According to his biography, his mother continued high school after having his older sister and worked with her husband (and Scott’s father) “to raise Frank and his siblings with the values of faith, hard work, community and self-determination.” An article in the Atlantic noted how Scott, who keeps a routine of waking at 3:30, also tries to check in with everyone in his family when he gets home.

Scott was elected as Little Rock’s first ever Black mayor in 2018, defeating Baker Kurrus in a runoff election and taking the office at the age of 35, USA Today reported. At the time that he took office, he had been a banker, associate pastor, state Highway Commissioner and advisor to former Gov. Mike Beebe.

The city was already known as a spark for Civil Rights when the Little Rock Nine (nine African American students who were the first to help integrate a white school in Arkansas) enrolled in the Little Rock Central High School in 1957. In his biography, Scott said his ascent to the office proves “anything is possible if we unite vision and purpose to our potential.”

Scott’s Family Troubles Come As Little Rock Remains One of the Areas Hit Hardest by Coronavirus

Pulaski County, where Little Rock is located, has more than three times the number of confirmed cases than neighboring counties and appears as a hotspot on the Johns Hopkins University map of cases with 2,425 cases and 60 deaths.

Scott featured in a feature-length article written in The Atlantic about his efforts to flatten the coronavirus curve in Little Rock, even though Arkansas was one of the few areas that failed to issue a shelter-in-place order. Scott was not allowed by the state’s governor, Asa Hutchinson, to close nonessential businesses, according to The Atlantic, so he instead canceled 200 scheduled gatherings and implemented a strict curfew.

Scott has recently made headlines with his verbal declaration of emergency for the City of Little Rock and his mask-wearing mandate that was announced on June 26.

Scott’s decision received some blowback from Gov. Hutchinson.

“I think we’ve lost our sense of balance if that’s really the essence of the debate as to whether it should be mandated or whether it’s something that should be encouraged and we educate people on. The most important thing is increasing the number of people who take personal responsibility,” Hutchinson said, according to Arkansas Online.

However, he changed course less than a week ago, signing an executive order July 3 permitting cities to enact mask ordinances.

READ NEXT: Linda Stoltzfoos, An 18-Year-Old Amish Woman, Has Been Missing 6 Days