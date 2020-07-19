Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Reveals Why NBA Players Are Safe in Orlando Bubble

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban believes that NBA players are safe in the NBA bubble in Orlando Florida.

In a one-on-one interview, I asked Cuban what his biggest concern could be with the bubble and whether or not he thought the the NBA could actually pull off a restart successfully?

“Obviously, it’s dealing with all the little details that are required to make it work,” Cuban tells me.

“There are a lot of moving pieces, but I know how many resources that the NBA has dedicated to making this work. I truly believe that the players and staff will be safer in the bubble than they would be anywhere but in their own homes.”

The NBA will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

22 NBA Teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13.

Cuban’s Mavericks curently sit in seventh place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings with a 40-27 record and will be apart of the reboot.

There’s a multitude of players taking various positions on the bubble.

Los Angeles Lakers guard, Avery Bradley will not participate. Last month, Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving privately stated during conference call meetings that he is on a united fron with Bradley and has expressed that his focus is centered around equality for Blacks and injustices in the country in cases like Breonna Taylor.

“Yeah, I mean, I hated the idea,” Philadelphia 76ers big man, Joel Embiid said recently.

“I felt like with everything that’s been going on, and it’s unfortunate what’s been going on in the world, obviously people look at it a different way. There might be some other reasons behind everything going on. To me, that part never mattered; all I want is to stay healthy, stay safe, keep the people around me safe. I want to be sure that I can leave for a long time and not have any sort of, I don’t know, consequences for the future.”

“Opting out, I thought about it,” said Embiid.

“But then again, I would not want to let my teammates down. I play in a city that’s tough and I consider myself as being tough.”