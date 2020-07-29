Nikki Stone: Trans Protester Pushed Into Unmarked NYPD Minivan, Video Shows

Nikki Stone is a teenage protester in New York City who has been released after she was arrested and pulled off the street into an unmarked NYPD minivan. Video of the moment of her arrest was quickly spread on social media. Police confirmed the incident on their official page.

“In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles,” police said.

The 18-year-old protester has been identified by GoFundMe campaigners raising funds for her housing, and by journalists, as “trans” and “trans femme.”

A video of the incident was posted to Twitter by journalist Michelle Lhooq, who wrote, “NYC is taking after Portland – a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest – this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street.”

The video shows stone being pulled into a silver KIA by plainclothes NYPD as other protesters attempt to intervene.

In subsequent tweets, the NYPD said, “When officers from the Warrant Squad took the woman into custody in a gray NYPD minivan this evening, they were assaulted with rocks and bottles. The Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects.

“When she was placed into the Warrant Squad’s unmarked gray minivan, it was behind a cordon of NYPD bicycle cops in bright yellow and blue uniform shirts there to help effect the arrest.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Protester Was Released By Police a Short Time After the Incident

Stone “was released from the 1st Precinct station house after being loaded into an unmarked van and getting slapped with several charges stemming from numerous instances of alleged vandalism,” according to the NY Post.

Stone was marching with demonstrators through Kips Bay on July 28 when police picked her up for allegedly destroying four police cameras at City Park Hall on June 30, The Post said.

She also faced several counts of graffiti and criminal mischief from separate incidents that took place in multiple locations, including an F-train and an Upper East Side Building, between June 19 and July 6, according to The Post.

The Warrant Squad routinely uses “unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects,” The Post said.

Video From the Protests & the Hashtag “WhereIsNikki” Was Shared on Social Media

An unmarked van just snatched up a protester on 25th & 2nd and NYPD started attacking us!!!!! pic.twitter.com/n4zNALajkN — Lauren (@feistymexarican) July 28, 2020

Other video from the protests showing NYPD holding batons and cans of pepper spray while yelling “get back” was shared on Twitter.

@feistymexarican posted, “An unmarked van just snatched up a protester on 25th & 2nd and NYPD started attacking us!!!!!”

Another angle of the alleged ambush was also published.

The NYCLU called the act “horrifying and indefensible.”

This is horrifying and indefensible. We’re looking into the incident that happened tonight, but one thing is for certain: violently forcing protesters into an unmarked van are the actions of a police force that think they can act with impunity. We won’t allow this in our city. https://t.co/SaBi576kIK — NYCLU (@NYCLU) July 29, 2020

A GoFundMe for Stone Has Already Raised More Than $20,000

This is deeply troubling. Plainclothes NYPD officers yanked a protester off the street — identified by her friends as an 18-year old homeless trans person. Where is she? #WhereIsNikki Cc: @NYCMayor https://t.co/ZdpvbVPij7 — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) July 29, 2020

The Human Rights Campaign tweeted the hashtag “WhereIsNikki” following the incident.

“This is deeply troubling. Plainclothes NYPD officers yanked a protester off the street — identified by her friends as an 18-year old homeless trans person. Where is she? #WhereIsNikki Cc: @NYCMayor,” they wrote.

A GoFundMe campaign was also launched to help the woman find housing.

The trans woman who was kidnapped has been located and there is a GoFundMe to help her find housing when she is released https://t.co/Qsstm2mPgZ — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 29, 2020

@KellyMarx posted, “Nikki who also goes by Stickers has been located. Friends are waiting for her at precinct.”

Nikki who also goes by Stickers has been located. Friends are waiting for her at precinct. A housing GoFundMe has been set up to help her: https://t.co/3KLnVOAdBS#FindNikki #FindStickers #AbolitionPark — Kelly Marx (@KellyMarx_) July 29, 2020

Emily Dick, who organized the campaign, wrote on the GoFundMe page, “Stickers is a young, trans woman who has been experiencing houselessness. She is in need of housing within the next two weeks. She is in need of money for rent for several months as she finds a source of stable income. She is a passionate woman who brings joy and comfort to all those who she surrounds, and she is dedicated to helping those in her community. Those that know Stickers want her to thrive and live in stable, comfortable and safe housing. We love Stickers!”

