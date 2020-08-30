Chad Walker: White Columbia Police Officer Says He’s Allowed to Use the N-Word

Sergeant Chad Walker has been identified as the Columbia, South Carolina, officer who was recorded repeatedly using a racial slur during a heated confrontation outside of a bar. In video that has been circulating on social media, Walker, who is white, claims someone at the bar called him the n-word. Therefore, Walker insisted, he was allowed to speak the word in return.

Walker has been suspended without pay while the incident is investigated, the Columbia PD announced in a news release. Chief W. H. “Skip” Holbrook said in a prepared statement that Walker’s “repetition of the racial slur and failure to deescalate the situation were inexcusable.” The department also promised that footage from Walker’s body camera would be released to the public.

Warning: The videos embedded below contain the n-word.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Man Inside the Bar Called Walker a Racial Slur First, According to Columbia Police

In South Carolina, bars and restaurants are prohibited from selling alcohol after 11 p.m. Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order on July 10 to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The incident involving Sergeant Walker happened on August 29 around 11 p.m. in Five Points, an area of Columbia, South Carolina, known for its nightlife. According to the police department, Walker had been assigned to patrol the neighborhood that evening.

The Columbia PD explained in a news release that Walker “entered the business Bar None and found several violations of the Governor’s Executive Order to stop the service and consumption of alcohol. While Sgt. Chad Walker, a 14-year veteran with CPD communicated the order with patrons and employees, a male is heard calling him a racial slur while leaving the establishment.”

Witnesses Recorded Walker Arguing With People in the Crowd About Why He Felt He Was Allowed to Say the N-Word

Witnesses recorded the interaction that took place outside of the bar. At the beginning of the clip that was shared on Facebook, embedded above, a man wearing a mask expresses concern about the language Walker was using. The man questions why Walker was talking to “these people of color as if they are less than human.”

Walker responds, “People of color? The gentleman right there that called me a n*****?” People in the crowd express dismay and ask Walker to refrain from using that word.

A Black man walks into the frame, with his back to the camera, and denies calling Walker the n-word. Walker counters, “Actually, you did. It’s on body cam. So try again.” The two then go back and forth several more times on whether the younger man had called Walker the n-word.

Walker angrily insists, “You got mad because I told you you couldn’t drink your drink, so you called me that word.” The other man responds, “What word?” Walker replies, “You want me to say it again?”

Walker shouts back at the man that by using the n-word, he was calling Walker ignorant because “that’s what that word means.” People can be heard off-camera disagreeing with Walker’s definition of the racial slur as others in the group try to separate the two men.

Walker kept going: “When I was called that, I can say it back.” In the clip, people are heard arguing with Walker and telling him it’s not right of him to say the n-word out loud because he is white. Walker continues, “Who cares what color I am? He called me a word.” Off-camera, a witness exclaims, “It’s a racist word!”

Walker tries to explain that he didn’t actually refer to the Black man as the n-word, but had merely been saying that he himself had been called it. As the shouting continues, another police officer steps in front of Walker and gently backs him away from the bar patrons as someone off-camera tells Walker to “lead by example.”

A woman then steps forward and urges everyone to “walk away,” noting that everyone had left the bar and nothing illegal was going on. She also tells Walker, “Everyone is done here, sir.” Walker then repeats his assertion, “I don’t understand how if I repeat what he called me, how that’s wrong. Never called anybody a derogatory word, I was actually called the derogatory word.”

The Columbia Police Department noted that the entire exchange was captured on Walker’s body camera and that the footage would be released to the public. As of this writing, that video had not yet been released.

*Of note: During the exchange, Walker insisted that the n-word actually meant “ignorant” and told the people in the crowd to look it up in the dictionary. The Merriam-Webster dictionary specifically refutes Walker’s assertion:

There is a widespread belief that the original meaning of n*****, as defined in dictionaries, was “an ignorant person,” and a related belief that current dictionary definitions describing its use as a hateful, racist epithet are a recent change. We do not know the source of those beliefs, but they are not accurate. The word was first included in a Merriam-Webster dictionary in 1864, at which time it was defined as a synonym of Negro, with a note indicating that it was used “in derision or depreciation.” There has never been a definition like “an ignorant person” for this word in any subsequent dictionary published by this company. Nor do we know of such a definition in any earlier dictionary.

Walker Failed to Deescalate the Situation, the Police Chief Said

Walker, who has been part of the Columbia Police Department for 14 years, was suspended without pay following the confrontation in Five Points. The department has also launched an internal “disciplinary command review board process.”

Chief Holbrook pointed out in a prepared statement that Walker had failed in his responsibility to de-escalate a heated situation. The chief explained in the statement:

After reviewing the video from last night in Five Points, it is evident the actions of Sgt. Walker were a clear failure to fulfill the expectations and standards of our Department. The repetition of the racial slur and failure to deescalate the situation were inexcusable. Our officers are trained to serve as leaders and to deescalate confrontations of potentially volatile situations.

The chief also praised the other officer, without releasing his name, for stepping in to calm Walker:

Although I am embarrassed and disappointed in the Sergeant’s actions, I was encouraged to see a junior officer intervene and remove Walker from the situation, potentially stopping further escalation.

The statement added:

Shortly after the incident last night, Walker’s commanders immediately recognized that inappropriate actions occurred and as a result, they began an internal investigation and body-worn camera review. Additionally, Chief Holbrook would like to thank our citizens, community leaders, especially Building Better Communities, for sharing their concerns about the incident. The Columbia Police Department will continue to work to earn the trust of the community that it serves. The actions exhibited last night are not a true representation of the courageous CPD men and women who proudly wear the police uniform. We will be accountable to the public we serve.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Walker has been working with the department since May 2006. He wrote on his profile that he was a “Supervisor of street patrol.”

