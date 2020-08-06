Texas Teacher Faces 20 Years in Prison For Having Sex With High School Student

A former math teacher has been arrested and charged for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. Hailey Pardy, 25, was arrested after being indicted by a grand jury for having an improper relationship with a student, the Austin-American Statesman reported.

“The action of this teacher does not represent the more than 1,300 caring, dedicated and talented educators who make up Bastrop ISD,” district spokesperson Kristi Lee told the Statesman. “The foundation of the teacher-student relationship is one of trust, and when that trust is violated, it angers and saddens us. It goes against our very purpose, which is to teach children and provide them with opportunities to grow and be successful. Bastrop ISD does not tolerate those who seek to violate that trust and to abuse their professional responsibility. Our concern was then, and will continue to be, the safety, health and well being of our students.”

The Incident Between Pardy & the Student was Revealed in August 2019

The school administrators of Bastrop High School received an anonymous tip that Pardy had had sexual intercourse with a student on August 20, 2019 according to the Statesman. When they were notified, Pardy was placed on a paid administrative leave the same day. The Bastrop school board voted unanimously to fire her on November 1, 2019.

Police told the news outlet that Pardy committed the crime on December 1, 2018. She was 23-years-old at the time.

The Bastrop School District released a statement about Pardy’s arrest last week to ABC’s affiliate KVUE:

The school district also reported this incident to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the Bastrop County sheriff’s office and to the State Board for Educator Certification, the Statesman reported.

People reported that Pardy’s bail was set at $100,000 and she has been released from the Bastrop County Jail. If convicted of this second-degree felony, Pardy faces up to 20 years in prison. This is the second report of a teacher having a sexual relationship with a student since 2016 in the Bastrop school district, the Statesman reported.

Hailey Pardy, 25, was released from jail over the weekend after posting $100,000 bail. pic.twitter.com/dPuCVJPNaj — Andy Sevilla (@MrAndySevilla) August 5, 2020

Pardy is a Texas State University Graduate

Pardy graduated from Texas State University in May 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, The Shiner Gazette reported. Pardy also graduated with her sister. Pardy was also awarded the Texas State Academic Distinction Award the same year according to the college’s website. She began working at Bastrop High School in August 2018 as a math teacher. She started off earning a salary of $48,383, the New York Post reported.

Other Texas Teachers Have Been Accused of Having Sexual Relationships With Students

Pardy is among a few teachers in Texas that have been accused of having sexual relationships with their students. In 2017, former Westlake High School teacher Haeli Wey was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to having inappropriate relationships with students, KXAN reported. Wey, also a former math teacher like Pardy, was accused of have a sexual relationship after two 17-year-old male students came forward in 2017.

In 2016, a middle school teacher named Alexandria M. Vera admitted to having a sexual relationship with one of her eighth grade students and described their relationship as a “great love,” the Washington Post reported. Vera also said the student had gotten her pregnant and that his family was supportive of the relationship. The Post reported the parents were also investigated for failure to report child abuse. According to inmate records, she was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 10 years in prison and has an expected release date of 2027.

