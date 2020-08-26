Melania Trump’s Speech vs Michelle Obama’s Speech: Which Was Better? [POLL]

First Lady Melania Trump gave a keynote speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, August 25. After the allegations that her 2016 Convention speech plagiarized former First Lady Michelle Obama’s earlier speech, people will no doubt be comparing her speech to the one that Obama gave at the Democratic National Convention last week. But how did her speech compare to Obama’s?

Melania Trump Was Under A Lot of Pressure Tonight After Her 2016 Speech

Melania Trump faced a lot of pressure and scrutiny following the allegations about her 2016 speech. Her chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said before she gave her speech that it would be the longest speech in her time as First Lady and in her time campaigning, CNN reported. Her speeches are typically three to seven minutes.

A White House official told CNN that Trump’s speech would look at her experiences as First Lady, share anecdotes, and would be a positive push for her husband to be President a second term. The official said the speech wasn’t vetted by the West Wing, but Trump has been involved in writing the speech with a senior aide.

Grisham told CNN that the speech would be forward-looking, positive and uplifting.

During her speech, Trump spoke about the passage of the 19th Amendment and the unveiling of a women’s suffrage exhibit. She then talked about her arrival in the United States and how she became a citizen in 2006, and how she able to achieve her own American dream.

You can watch Trump’s speech below.

Obama’s speech was delivered from her vacation home on Martha’s Vineyard. Her “VOTE” necklace stole the show and trended on Twitter after she was done. She spoke about leadership and the loss of shared values, as people yell about not wearing masks and focus on greed. She talked about labeling other citizens as enemies and how the country needs unity again. She talked about how divided the country is and how important it is to find empathy again. You can watch her speech below.

A Passage in Melania Trump’s 2016 Speech Was Similar to Michelle Obama’s 2008 Speech

Trump’s speech is under a lot of scrutiny tonight because of the allegations that her 2016 speech had plagiarized Michelle Obama’s speech. Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the two 2016 speeches provided by CNN.

Melania Trump and Michelle Obama side-by-side comparisonAt least one passage in Melania Trump's speech Monday night at the Republican National Convention plagiarized Michelle Obama's speech to the Democratic National Convention in 2008. 2016-07-19T05:36:45Z

In 2016, Trump spoke on the first night of the Republican National Convention, discussing the importance of honesty and inclusivity. BBC shared some comparisons of the two speeches.

In one section, Trump said: “My parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say and keep your promise; that you treat people with respect.”

Obama had said in 2008: “Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say you’re going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don’t know them, and even if you don’t agree with them.”

Trump also said: “[My parents] taught me to show the values and morals in my daily life. That is the lesson that I continue to pass along to our son. And we need to pass those lessons on to the many generations to follow, because we want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

Obama said: “And Barack Obama and I set out to build lives guided by these values, and pass them on to the next generations. Because we want our children, and all children in this nation, to know that the only limit to the height of your achievement is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

The Trump campaign denied the allegations at the time. CNN reported that Trump’s aides said it was media bias and blamed Hillary Clinton’s campaign for the story.

Paul Manafort told CNN: “To think that she would do something like that knowing how scrutinized her speech was going to be last night is just really absurd.”

Sean Spicer said the phrases were commonly used, and you might even hear them in My Little Pony.

POLL: Whose 2020 Speech Did You Think Was Better?

So which 2020 speech did you think was better? Melania Trump’s speech at the RNC or Michelle Obama’s speech at the DNC last week? Vote in the Twitter poll below.

Who do you think gave the better speech this year? Melania Trump or Michelle Obama? #RNC2020 #RNCConvention2020 — StephanieDubeDwilson (@StephanieDube) August 26, 2020

