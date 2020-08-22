Olivia Winslow Arrested & Accused of Stealing 7-Year-Old’s Make America Great Again Hat in Delaware

Olivia Winslow is the 21-year-old woman who was arrested after a video went viral allegedly showing a young boy having his Make America Great Again hat stolen in Delaware on August 20.

A press release from the Wilmington Police Department on August 22 said that Winslow, 21, had been taken into custody “in connection with an offensive touching and robbery investigation.”

The press release said that the incident took place on the 600 block of South Justison Street around 8:08 p.m. The press release said that the incident involved two female suspects. The second female suspect has not been named at the time of writing. Winslow is facing charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. Winslow has been arraigned and was released on her own recognizance. Police said that Winslow was identified as a suspect through video footage.

Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy. Why? Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump. Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020

The viral clip showed two women confronting two Donald Trump supporters outside of the Democratic National Convention. The two women can be seen damaging pro-Donald Trump signs and taking a red hat. A voice can be heard in the video saying, “That’s somebody else’s hat.” Delaware Online says in their report that the video shows Winslow picking up the hat and throwing it. A voice can be heard saying, “Call 9-1-1.” The two women are shown to walk away with the hat. As the video goes on, a man tries to retrieve the hat. At that point, one of the women throws the hat away. The video ends with a confrontation between one of the suspects and the person filming.

Here are photos of the victims. Mother, Abbey and her son Riley. They were just waiting for a table at a restaurant across from the DNC convention when the attack happened. If Joe Biden supporters will do this to children — what will they do you you? Sick. pic.twitter.com/j9fnc3025d — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

The clip showing the incident went viral after being shared by the group Students for Trump. At the time of writing, the clip has more than four million views. It has been shared by the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. Trump Jr. referred to the child a 7-year-old Riley.

WDEL reports that the woman who stole the hat allegedly stamped on the 7-year-old’s hand while she was trying to stamp on the MAGA hat which was on the ground. The station says that one of the suspects is accused of causing a “small laceration” to the lip of a man involved in the incident. The laceration caused the man “substantial pain,” the report said.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School