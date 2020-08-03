Ralph Barbieri Dead: Longtime Radio Personality Known as ‘Razor’ Dies at 74

Longtime radio personality Ralph Barbieri died on Monday at his home in Novato, California, at the age of 74. KNBR posted about his death on Twitter, writing, “We are extremely saddened to share that Ralph Barbieri has passed away. R.I.P. to a KNBR legend.”

The popular KNBR host known as “Razor” had been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2005, but he didn’t share his diagnosis with KNBR and his listeners until 2011, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Barbieri worked with San Francisco’s KNBR for 28 years until April 2012. For the last 15 years of his time at the station, he was the co-host along with former NBA player Tom Tolbert of a popular afternoon sports show called “The Razor and Mr. T.” In 2003, SFGate reported that their show was the top-rated show for the past three years among men 25-54.

He was known for signing off his show with a quote from British poet G.K. Chesterton: “Angels fly because they take themselves lightly.”

He Spent Most of His Life in California, Studied Political Science & Worked in Advertising Before Pursuing Talk Radio

Barbieri grew up in Millbrae, California, and studied at the University of San Francisco, where he graduated with a political science degree with a minor in philosophy, the Chronicle reported. He attended the university on an academic scholarship and was a member of the cheerleading team. He then moved east to attend the University of Pennsylvania, receiving his MBA and working in advertising in New York.

He wrote a few articles for Sport magazine, including a cover story on Bruce Jenner, before appearing as a guest on a KNBR radio show. That’s when he decided to focus on talk radio, first working for KNBR’s night-time sports-talk show before eventually getting the afternoon drive time slot. His raspy voice got him the nickname “The Razor,” perhaps also inspired by Barbieri’s surname, which is similar to “barber.”

Barbieri’s tenure at KNBR ended in April 2012 when he was fired by the station. The radio host sued Cumulus Media, KNBR’s parent company, saying they discriminated based on his age and his illness. The vice president, Bill Bungeroth, refuted that claim and told the Chronicle at the time that Barbieri “refused to honor some of the most basic terms of his contract.” The Bay Area Observer reported that the wrongful termination lawsuit was settled in 2013 for a reported $4 million.

In 1992, Barbieri said in an interview, “I spent the better part of 25 years carousing and leading the single life.” He received multiple drunk driving charges before entering a rehab program in 1995. He said he had no desire to get married but really wanted to become a father. In 2000, his son Tayte Ali was born thanks to in-vitro fertilization with a surrogate mother.

Many Fans & Former Colleagues Posted Tributes to the Popular Radio Host

Rest In Peace Ralph Barbieri “Angles fly because they take themselves lightly”. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) August 3, 2020

Barbieri had a loyal following during his tenure at KNBR and many of his fans and former colleagues took to social media to post tributes after news of his death broke. Editor-in-chief of The Athletic Bay Area Tim Kawakami wrote, “Ralph Barbieri defined Bay Area sports talk radio for years. He was passionate, he was smart, he was stubborn, he was a helluva listen, he was a tough listen at times. A true piece of Bay Area media history.”

A moment of silence, please, and one last free-flowing interview question and pointed opinion with the passing of former @KNBR host Ralph Barbieri. A San Francisco original. pic.twitter.com/zMprKjfdHX — Jeff Domingues (@jeffdomingues) August 3, 2020

Former colleague Ray Woodson posted: “The Razor was a one of a kind. It was a privilege to sit across the glass from Ralph Barbieri and Tom Tolbert doing afternoon updates on KNBR for several years, at the peak of their great show. It’s an era that won’t be replicated. My heartfelt condolences to Ralph’s family.”

Radio host Bonta Hill said, “Rest in peace, Ralph Barbieri. He made sports talk what it was here in the Bay Area. The interviews with Sabean, his raspy voice – there was no one like him, and there will never be no one like him. The Razor is an absolute legend. Rest easy…”

Henry Schulman with the San Francisco Chronicle spoke to Barbieri’s longtime partner Tom Tolbert and shared the following message from Tolbert:

Even though we knew it was coming, it was still a mule kick. I think of him as somebody who was San Francisco through and through. He could be loud. He could be abrasive. He could be fiercely loyal to the people he loved, and his family. He was going to hold onto his opinions for dear life and wasn’t going to back down. He was going to do what he thought was right, everybody else be damned. I loved the guy. I loved working with the guy. I don’t think anyone will ever have the magic that we had.

