What Time Does the SpaceX Crew Dragon Return to Earth?

Today marks the SpaceX NASA Crew Dragon’s historic return to Earth with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. The astronauts flying today are Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. But when is everything scheduled to happen? Read on for the details.

The Splashdown Is Scheduled for 2:48 PM Eastern, But the Schedule Could Change

The splashdown is currently scheduled for today — Sunday, August 2 at 2:48 p.m. Eastern. However, crews are watching Hurricane Isaias and there’s always a chance that the splashdown location or the timing might have to change a little based on weather conditions. If weather is not acceptable, Crew Dragon might remain in orbit for another 24 to 48 hours, NASA has said.

Here’s the current timeline, as provided by NASA and SpaceX. Remember that the timeline is approximate and subject to change.

Around 8:48 a.m. Eastern (approximately six hours before splashdown), conditions will be assessed. NASA notes: “If conditions at the splashdown site are marginal and exceed the accepted criteria, SpaceX and NASA will jointly make a decision about whether to proceed with deorbit.”

Around 1:28 p.m. Eastern — Crew Dragon Claw Separation. NASA notes: “SpaceX will monitor changes to conditions through the decision to proceed with the deorbit burn (30 minutes before claw separation prep), when a final determination to proceed with deorbit will be made.”

1:51 p.m. Eastern — Trunk jettison

1:56 p.m. Eastern — Deorbit burn

Re-entry and parachutes deploy

2:48 p.m. Eastern — Dragon splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola.

Watch the Crew Dragon Online

Some YouTube channels are providing live coverage about the launch. You can see one below from NASA. It’s also on YouTube here.

LIVE VIDEO: Astronauts Return to Earth from SpaceAfter 62 days in space, approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, our #LaunchAmerica crew members are on their way home! Watch our live coverage Sunday, Aug. 2, starting at 7:25 a.m. EDT to see NASA Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, on their journey to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Splashdown is currently targeted for 2:48 p.m. EDT. 2020-08-02T01:30:55Z

Another live stream is provided from SpaceX below. This is the Crew Demo-2 stream, which you can also view on YouTube here.

Crew Demo-2 Return Coast PhaseCrew Demo-2 Departure – https://youtu.be/sl2jo1bSxl8 Crew Demo-2 Return Coast Phase – Watching Now Crew Demo-2 Splashdown – https://youtu.be/tSJIQftoxeU On Saturday, May 30, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched Crew Dragon’s second demonstration (Demo-2) mission from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and the next day Crew Dragon autonomously docked to the International Space Station. This test flight with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard the Dragon spacecraft returned human spaceflight to the United States. SpaceX and NASA are now targeting 7:34 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 1 for Crew Dragon to autonomously undock from the Space Station, with the two astronauts aboard the spacecraft, and return to Earth. Approximately 19 hours later, after jettisoning its trunk and re-entering Earth’s atmosphere, Dragon will splash down at one of seven targeted water landing sites off the coast of Florida at 2:42 p.m. EDT on Sunday, August 2. The Demo-2 mission is the final major milestone for SpaceX’s human spaceflight system to be certified by NASA for operational crew missions to and from the International Space Station. Once the Demo-2 mission is complete, and the SpaceX and NASA teams have reviewed all the data for certification, NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi will fly on Dragon’s first six-month operational mission (Crew-1) targeted for late September. 2020-08-01T19:53:04Z

The launch of the Crew Dragon in May marked the first human flight to space from the Kennedy Space Center in nine years, NASA shared. This is also the final step before NASA certifies the Crew Dragon for long-duration missions to the space station.

This test flight is an important step in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, whose goal is to ultimately provide safe transportation to and from the International Space Station. The launch is known as the Demo-2, demonstrating SpaceX’s ability to fly astronauts safely to and from the space station.

So what must conditions be like in order for the splashdown to proceed today? NASA noted the following recovery criteria:

Wind speed no greater than 15 ft/sec

If wave height and wave period are the same, the condition is a no-go. There should be no greater than 7 degrees wave slope.

Rain should be “< 25% probability of 25 dBz in protected boundary”

Lightning should be no less than 10 miles, and there should be no greater than 25% probability of lightning within the protected boundary

There is also a pass-fail test for helicopter start and hover.

Helicopter operational limits will also be considered, such as visibility, ceiling, and vessel pitch and roll.

Today is a historic event, but as always, safety is the top priority. If for any reason the conditions are not favorable, the Crew Dragon might stay in orbit a little longer, NASA explained.

