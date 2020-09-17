Terry Goodkind Dead: ‘The Sword of Truth’ Writer Dies at 72

Terry Goodkind, the author of “The Sword of Truth” fantasy book series, has died at 72. A Facebook post on his official said that Goodkind died on the morning of September 17.

The post described Goodkind’s death as a “great” and “unimaginable” loss. Goodkind is also described as an “amazing” man, husband, writer, friend and human. The post said that Goodkind was “already desperately missed.” Goodkind is survived by his wife, Jeri. The couple divided their time between a home in Maine and a home in the western United States, according to an online profile.

The Facebook post concluded with a quote from Goodkind that reads:

To exist in this vast universe for a speck of time is the great gift of life. It is our only life. The universe will go on, indifferent to our brief existence, but while we are here, we touch not just part of that vastness, but also the lives around us. Life is the gift each of us has been given. Each life is our own and no one else’s. It is precious beyond all counting. It is the greatest value we can have. Cherish it for what it truly is . . . Your life is yours alone. Rise up and live it.

Goodkind, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, was also known for writing the suspense novel The Law of Nines which was published in 2009. Goodkind’s The Sword of Truth were turned into a series on ABC titled Legend of the Seeker. The show ran for two seasons between 2008 and 2010. According to his official website, Goodkind sold more than 26 million books world and has seen his work translated in more than 20 languages. In the bio, Goodkind says of his fans, “Your passion is my passion.”

Goodkind was a known supporter of Ayn Rand’s philosophy of objectivism. In a 2007 interview, Goodkind said that he felt Rand was “the greatest thinker Aristotle.” Goodkind alleged, “She made advances in the world of philosophy that no one since Aristotle has made.” In the same interview, Goodkind was asked about his opinion of the War on Terror. He replied:

We’re allowing evil to grow. We’re too timid to attack evil, and make no mistake: the Islamic world wants to kill us, and sooner or later, an atomic bomb is going to go off in the United States because we don’t even have the courage to name the enemy.

Goodkind said that Ayn Rand was his favorite author in an October 2013 interview with Impulse Gamer.

Goodkind was last active on his Facebook page on July 8. His Twitter account has been dormant since 2019. The bio section on Goodkind’s Facebook page refers to him as writing ” character-driven stories that take a brutally honest inward look at ourselves.” The description goes on, “Terry Goodkind has an uncanny grasp for crafting compelling stories of people like you and me, trapped in terrifying situations.​”

Goodkind told Impulse Gamer in 2013 that he was born a writer. Goodkind said, “Stories have always been part of my life, my constant companions, my inner landscape. It’s part of who I am.” Goodkind said that he took inspiration from his “internal journeys.” Goodkind said that his experiences included time spent living as a painter, woodcarver, metal worker as well as working a violin maker. Aside from writing, Goodkind said that he was enthusiastic about race car driving in his English-made Radical SR8 SM 500. Goodkind added:

Racing is my comfort place. When I’m in the cockpit of a race car, the rest of the world fades away and I become 100% focused on just one thing: the challenge of getting around the track as quickly as possible.

In 2012, Goodkind attracted international media attention when he outed a man who allegedly pirated a copy of the book The First Confessor and was distributing it online. Goodkind posted about the alleged pirate on Facebook. Goodkind wrote in part:

So Josh, how about it — no respect for a hard-working Author and fellow racing enthusiast? Not even for someone that is emphatically trying to reach out to people that might consider pirating our hard work? Can’t be bothered to read and consider our note on piracy in the front of the book?

