Arizona vs ASU Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 95th Territorial Cup is set for Saturday with Arizona and Arizona State doing battle at Sun Devil Stadium.

The game (4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Arizona vs Arizona State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arizona vs Arizona State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Arizona vs Arizona State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network, the Pac-12 Network regional channels and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Arizona vs Arizona State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Arizona vs ASU Football 2021 Preview

The year has not gone as planned for Arizona or Arizona State, but the rival squads will look to close out the regular season with a bang as they square off in the Territorial Cup matchup.

Arizona State (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) won last year’s matchup 70-7 and billboards have been put up around time referencing the beat down last year.

“We’ll drive by it, remind ourselves of it, and do everything we can for it not to ever happen again,” Arizona first-year coach Jedd Fisch said. “Those are the things that you want to just avoid at all costs.”

Arizona is just 1-10, the Wildcats’ lone win coming against Cal. The season was shaping up to be a tough one after a loss to Northern Arizona early in the year.

“If you’re late to a class, you can take your name off the list,” Fisch said. “If you’re late to treatment, you can take your name off the list. If you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, take your name off the list. Because if you’re not focused 1,000% on doing things right this week, we’re not going to have a chance.

“We’ve got to be completely focused and completely avoid all the outside noise. … In order for us to accomplish our goals moving forward, we have to have incredible tunnel vision for these six days.”

Many have ASU coach Herm Edwards on the hot seat and a loss to Arizona could be the final straw for the former NFL skipper in Tempe.

“If you look at the conference, compare (Arizona State’s season) to everyone else in the conference, what does it look like?” Edwards said. “That is what the Pac-12 is all about, I said it when I was first involved in it, it is interesting how it all shakes out in the end.”

Arizona State is a solid 20-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 52.5. Arizona is 1-4 straight up in their last five games when playing on the road against Arizona State. The total has gone over in seven of Arizona State’s last 9 games against Arizona.