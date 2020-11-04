Live Arizona Senate Election Results: Is Martha McSally or Mark Kelly Winning?

Arizona voters have cast their ballots in a pivotal U.S. Senate race that could determine which party holds the chamber’s majority. Senator Martha McSally, a former Air Force combat pilot who was appointed to fill John McCain’s seat in December 2018 after she had served 2 terms in the House, faced a challenge from Democrat Mark Kelly. He was best known for his career as a NASA astronaut and for his marriage to former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Polls were open between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the Grand Canyon State. But more than half of Arizona’s registered voters cast absentee ballots before November 3. The Phoenix Business Journal reported that as of October 30, state election officials had received 2.3 million ballots.

Voters are also keeping an eye on the U.S. House of Representatives. Arizona has 9 representatives in Congress. All of the incumbents, which included 5 Democrats and 4 Republicans, stood for re-election in 2020. 270toWin predicted that 7 of the 9 incumbents were expected to have relatively easy paths to victory: Democrats Ann Kirkpatrick, Raul Grijalva, Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton, and Republicans Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko.

In the 6th congressional district, Republican Rep. David Schweikert was considered vulnerable in his contest against Democrat Hiral Tipirneni. Schweikert admitted to misusing campaign finances and the House Ethics Committee formally reprimanded him earlier this year.

In the 1st congressional district, Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran was seeking a third term in a district that, according to the Arizona Republic, has become increasingly conservative. He faced a challenge from Republican Tiffany Shedd, who is a farmer and lawyer.

Polls Showed Kelly Leading McSally Ahead of Election Day

Democrat Mark Kelly appeared to have the advantage heading into Election Day. An average of recent polls compiled by RealClearPolitics showed Kelly leading Sen. Martha McSally by an average of 4 points.

A CNN poll released on October 31 showed 52 percent of likely voters preferred Kelly, compared to 45 percent who preferred McSally. When broken down by demographics, that poll showed Kelly leading among men, women and minority voters, while McSally maintained the edge with white voters.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on October 28 also had Kelly ahead of McSally by 7 points. Pollsters asked voters to identify the “most important problem facing Arizona today.” 42 percent of respondents identified the coronavirus as the most pressing problem. 21 percent named the economy and job creation as their top choice. Health care was chosen as the most important problem by 8 percent of respondents.

The 2018 Midterms Marked the First Time Arizona Had Elected a Democrat to the Senate in 30 Years

Arizona has long been a reliable red state. The state has consistently selected the Republican candidate for president for more than 60 years; the only outlier was in 1996 when Arizona voted for President Bill Clinton.

The Senate has followed a similar trajectory. As the Economist pointed out, Arizona had elected only Republicans to the U.S. Senate since 1988. That was why Democrat Kyrsten Sinema’s victory in the 2018 midterms was considered monumental. Sinema defeated McSally with 50 percent of the vote. (That race was to fill the seat left vacant by Jeff Flake, who chose to retire).

But McSally followed Sinema to the Senate, anyway. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey selected her to serve the remainder of John McCain’s term. Senator Jon Kyl had temporarily filled the seat following McCain’s death in August 2018. As CNN reported at the time, McSally and Sinema also made history as the first women ever to represent Arizona in the Senate.

