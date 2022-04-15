Atlanta Rapper Cash Out: John Michael Hakeem Gibson Charges

Atlanta rapper Cash Out is accused of using his celebrity status to lure women into prostitution in Atlanta, Georgia, along with a series of other crimes.

His real name is John Michael Hakeem Gibson. He is facing “multiple charges of rape, sex trafficking and luring women into prostitution,” according to WRDW-TV.

Heavy has reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office to obtain the full indictment and to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department for additional details. Cash Out is known for his 2010s-era hits as well as appearing with Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems.” His song “Cashin’ Out” has more than 13 million views on YouTube.

“He’s a very talented musical performer. Unfortunately, he didn’t stay in that business, and he branched off to the business that finds him under indictment,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cash Out Is Accused of Using a Company to Lure Women to Engage in Sexual Activity





TMZ is reporting that Cash Out and five other people were charged by Willis in Georgia in a 41-count indictment that includes “allegations of rape, aggravated sodomy, human trafficking” and “holding victims at gunpoint.”

He is facing 25 years to life in prison, according to TMZ, and is accused of using his “celebrity status and social media” to “lure” women.

According to WRDW-TV, the indictment accuses Gibson and four others of using the company Pyrez Music Group LLC to “coerce, entice and recruit young women to engage in commercial sexual activity.” The women thought they would receive “increased power and status within the company,” the television station reported. It listed the other defendants as:

Linda Smith AKA Morenika Vinie and “Mama Cash Out”

Kierra Danieele Adams AKA “Boots”

Tyrone Orlando Taylor AKA “Rooskie”

Demetrius Lamont Edwards AKA “Drama”

“The most troubling aspect of this case is that women have been victimized and brutalized within our community by people who had a chance to do something else with their lives,” Willis said to WSB-TV.

Gibson Has a Prior Criminal History

It’s not Gibson’s first brush with the law. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has prior bookings for him from 2019 for everything from sexual trafficking to pimping to aggravated sodomy and rape.

In the current indictment, Fulton County deputy district attorney Earnell Winfrey told WSB-TV that authorities had rescued two women.

“Some of these women are our most vulnerable women and he lured them in, let them believe that he cared about them and that he would take care of them, only to flip the script and then began to pimp them out,” she told the television station.

“He’s accused … of whipping a young lady who’s a sex worker, and this was one of the girls that he had recruited,” Winfrey said to WSB.

WTVM reported that prosecutors describe Cash Out as the “figurehead” of the criminal enterprise.

According to PeoplePill.com, John-Michael Hakim Gibson, who was born in 1990, is better known by his stage name Cash Out (stylized Ca$h Out). He is from Columbus, Georgia, but was raised in Atlanta, the site reports.

In 2014, he debuted with the album Let’s Get It. His successes include the single “She Twerkin.”

