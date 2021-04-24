Atlas vs Chivas 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Chivas and Atlas FC will meet for the Clásico Tapatío in Guardianes 2021 action on Saturday at the Estadio Jalisco.

In the United States, the match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDN and Univision, but if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of Atlas vs Chivas online for free:

Atlas vs Chivas Preview

Chivas sat in 15th place on the Guardianes 2021 table before taking two straight to double their win total and vault into the reclassification zone with 19 points through 15 matches.

On Wednesday, they edged Monterrey 2-1 on a 90th-minute strike from Alexis Vega, who handled a nifty back-heel feed from fellow forward Ángel Zaldívar before finishing at the mouth of the net.

“I think the team played a great match,” Chivas manager Víctor Manuel Vucetich told reporters in Spanish, per video from AS México’s César Huerta Salcedo. “The clásico is coming, an equally competitive game. Emotionally, it gives us very good motivation to face this clásico with the same conviction that we played with Monterrey today.”

He added, per more video from Salcedo: “The attitude, the determination, the desire to improve that the players have, I think they realize that they are capable.”

Vega also notched the deciding goal in the team’s prior match, a 2-0 victory over Tijuana, ripping a shot into the lower-left corner from about 30 yards out.

Chivas bested Atlas 3-2 at the Estadio Akron in the Guardianes 2020, taking a 3-0 lead before Los Zorros added a pair of late goals.

“Yes we are favorites [in the Clásico Tapatío],” Vucetich said, per video from Salcedo. “We don’t care if we are favorites or not, it is a game that must be played. We will seek to be in the best way and do our best performance.”

Atlas have lost just three times in the Guardianes 2021, sitting in seventh place with 22 points through 15 matches, just 3 shy of Monterrey for the fourth automatic bid to the quarter-finals.

They played Mazatlán to a scoreless draw on the road their last time out, on April 16.

“Each game is worth 3 points, whether it’s a clásico or not, but for the fans it isn’t just 3 points,” Atlas manager Diego Cocca said, according to the club’s English Twitter account. “The coaching staff and the players are aware of that the youngsters in the club know what it means to play Chivas, we all know what it means to play Chivas. What all clásicos have in common is that they bring joy to people and right now that’s not a minor thing. A lot of people have lost family and loved ones. To have the chance to able to win on Saturday and give some joy to La Fiel is priceless and something we’ve got to take advantage of and give everything to make happen.”

