Benito Juarez High School Shooting: Four Shot, One Dead

A shooting outside Benito Juarez High School in Chicago, Illinois, left four people wounded with one of them dead.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern wrote on Twitter, “BREAKING: Four individuals have been shot in the vicinity of Benito Juarez High School in the 1400 blk of W. Cermak @ChicagoCAPS12. All victims have been transported to area hospital. Conditions unknown. PIO on scene. Media staging Cermak and Laflin.”

He added: “CPS has announced an ‘All clear’ for students in the school. The shooting incident took place outside the school.”

BREAKING: Four individuals have been shot in the vicinity of Benito Juarez High School in the 1400 blk of W. Cermak @ChicagoCAPS12. All victims have been transported to area hospital. Conditions unknown. PIO on scene. Media staging Cermak and Laflin. #ChicagoPolice — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) December 16, 2022

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, all of those shot were teenagers, and the deceased victim was a male. The victims’ names have not been released. No suspect information has been released as the shooting had just occurred on the afternoon of December 16, 2022.

The full name of the school is Benito Jurez Community Academy; the school is located in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. According to the Chicago Journal, the shooting occurred as classes were letting out.

Four people shot outside Benito Juarez High School. School went on lockdown. Students dismissing now after the all clear. Media staging near Cermark and Laflin. @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/otY1S4HBaW — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) December 16, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

The Shooting Occurred in Mid-Afternoon Outside the School

Police responded to reports of multiple people shot at Benito Juarez High School in Chicagohttps://t.co/giRQn2L4rp pic.twitter.com/yefLPBrECh — Fox3 Now (@fox3news) December 16, 2022

The Sun-Times reported that the shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street.

The motive is not clear.

One of the other three teens is seriously wounded and was in “traumatic arrest,” the newspaper reported.

According to journalist Vi Nguyen, writing on Twitter, the school was on lockdown but all is now clear.

The school’s website says, “The mission of Benito Juárez Community Academy, a premier neighborhood school, is to establish a dynamic family of lifelong learners who strive to think critically, progressively, and globally while engaged in the pursuit of personal and collective growth.”

Video Emerged From the Scene After the Shooting Occurred

Local news outlets recorded live video from the scene.

According to Windy City Weather and News, one victim was shot in the shoulder and one in the leg. All were 16 years old. One was female, and three were male.

#ChicagoScanner #Chicago Per #CFD 4-4-1-2 two victims were students at Juarez HS, two were from a charter school — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) December 16, 2022

Two of the victims were students at Juarez High School and two were students at a charter school, according to Windy City Weather and News.

It doesn’t appear that the mass shooting occurred inside the school. Rather, as the Chicago police spokesman noted, it occurred in the vicinity of the school.

Police had not provided additional details as the shooting had just unfolded. It’s not clear whether anyone is in custody. Rising crime in Chicago has been a growing concern.

