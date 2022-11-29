Boulder ‘Booby Trapped’ House, Multiple Dead Reports

There are reports of a possible “booby trapped” house with multiple people dead in Boulder, Colorado. A suspect was barricaded inside the home in an active standoff situation, according to scanner reports.

You can listen to live scanner audio here on Broadcastify.

Officers discussed the location of the suspect inside the house. Shortly after 10 p.m. on November 28, 2022, Boulder police tweeted, “Please avoid the 3300 block of Broadway near Iris. We are currently responding to a man barricaded inside a residence. This is a very active scene and more information will be coming shortly #boulder #bouldercolorado.”

Here’s what you need to know:

There Was a Large Law Enforcement Presence at the Scene

On the scanner, officers discussed a large law enforcement response to the scene, including SWAT officers. The motive and suspect name are not yet clear. They also discussed that the suspect is “anti law enforcement” and possibly in possession of hand-held flood lights.

Police have not confirmed how many people are dead or injured and how they were injured specifically. Officers described seeing a “pulsating white light” through a window of the home. Officers discussed evacuating houses adjacent to the home where the man was barricaded.

The reports were preliminary and the details subject to change.

READ NEXT: The University of Idaho Students Who Were Murdered in Moscow, Idaho