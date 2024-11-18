Former DWTS Pro Makes Surprise Return to TV

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke is headed back to TV, but not to ABC.

The ballroom pro has been named a contestant on Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains,” The Wrap reported in November 2024.

Burke will be part of Team Hero as she competes for charity with Skid Row rocker Sebastian Bach, “Dancing “Big Brother” Season 16 alum Frankie Grande, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Trinity the Tuck, and “Dancing With the Stars: Athletes” champ Adam Rippon.

The Team Villain side includes reality TV veteran Wes Bergmann (“The Challenge”), Bartise Bowden (“Love Is Blind”), Tiffany Pollard (“Flavor of Love”), Corinne Olympios (“The Bachelor”), and Rachel Reilly (“Big Brother”).

According to a Warner Bros. Discovery press release, the “most improved star left standing at the finale” will win $25,000 for the charity organization of their choice.

On November 17, Burke teased her new role on her Instagram story, telling fans, “You’re about to see a whole other side of me. Brace yourself.”

“Worst Cooks in America” will premiere on Jan. 5, 2025, on Food Network.

Cheryl Burke Never Learned to Cook

Burke, 40, has been vocal about her lack of cooking skills. During a May 2022 episode of her “Burke in the Game” podcast, she revealed that she is “deficient” in many areas in her adult life and always employed an assistant to help her get by.

“I lived like an Olympian when I was younger,” the two-time “Dancing With the Stars” champion explained. “Everything just revolved around ballroom dancing and trying to get a trophy. So, you’d be shocked. Like I just taught myself how to do my own laundry. … I still don’t cook. … Like I don’t know basic skills of living. Especially on my own.”

In 2023, Burke moved into a new house with a big kitchen. In a post shared on Instagram at the time, she hinted that her new space probably wouldn’t get much use. “This kitchen is amazing,” she said. “I need to learn how to cook.”

Later that year, Burke did share a recipe for her “famous” toffee in an Instagram video. “If I can do it, you guys [can],” she said of the cracker-based sweet treat. “I’m like ‘Cooking for Dummies’ here.” Burke made a bit of a mess as she poured out a butter mixture. ‘I’m still a rookie,” the dancer admitted.

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Yelled at Cheryl Burke

In 2022, Burke made a bold attempt at cooking during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Both Burke and Clarkson were frazzled as they rushed to make the “Next Level Chef” star’s signature shrimp scampi recipe in five-minute timeframe.

“Cheryl really?” Ramsay asked as the pro dancer made a mess of her dish. A panicked Burke got pasta all over the place as Ramsay barked out orders and cursed during the hilarious boot camp segment. At the end of it all, Ramsay declared that both Clarkson and Burke were terrible in the kitchen. “You ladies are a nightmare!” he concluded.