WATCH: Chick-fil-A Conveyor Belt Drive Thru TikTok Video

A “Chick-fil-A conveyor belt drive thru” video has gone viral after being shared on TikTok. You can watch the video, of a Georgia franchise restaurant, later in this story. It purports to reveal a hidden secret about the famous chicken sandwich chain that most people probably don’t know.

That secret being: The food is delivered to the drive thru window and on to customers using a conveyor belt – at least at some restaurants. We didn’t know that. Did you? Well, millions now do. At least 2.2 million people now realize that some Chick-fil-A restaurants use conveyor belts because that is the number of times the TikTok video was viewed.

The Chick-fil-A location that was the subject of the TikTok video in question is located in Georgia, according to WKRN-TV. The video was actually first shared to TikTok on May 29, 2021, but it started going viral in mid-June.

Here’s what you need to know:

The TikTok Video Purports to Be Sharing a ‘Secret…You Didn’t know’

The video appears to show a conveyor system that drops bags of food at the drive-thru window by dropping them into a metal tray at the window. It’s a rather convoluted system that most people never knew existed, so it’s getting a lot of attention on social media.

“A Chick fil A secret I bet you didn’t know,” the TikTok video starts out by saying. “Our kitchen sends the food to the window using a conveyor belt to make things move faster,” the video, shared to TikTok by @alexg_14 says.

The video by Alex Guerrero says, “The more ya know #chickfila #chickfilasecret.” Newsweek reported that Guerrero is an employee of Chick-fil-A.

Do Chick-fil-A Restaurants Really Have Conveyor Belts?

But is it true? Do Chick-fil-A restaurants really have conveyor belts to deliver food to drive thru windows? Yes, some do. But most don’t. That’s unfortunate, perhaps, because the system looks pretty cool on video.

WKRN-TV confirmed with Chick-fil-A that only about 30 restaurants, or about 1% of the chain’s locations, have conveyor belt systems. The chain conveyed that the belt used in the TikTok video was real, and it’s been used at that Georgia franchise location for several years, the television station reported.

The Chick-fil-A conveyor belt concept was reported on by the Houston Chronicle back in 2006, in a story updated in 2011. That’s when such a system was installed in a Chick-fil-A restaurant in busy Houston.

The column reported that a Houston, Texas, Chick-fil-A was pioneering a double drive-through. “The food is prepared in the regular kitchen and placed in a basket hanging from an elaborate conveyor belt that delivers your chicken sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast burritos – even ice cream cones – across the roof to the second drive -through booth,” the article says.

People have been taking note of the fact that some Chick-fil-A restaurants have conveyor belts for years, judging from their posts on social media, such as this post on Twitter:

Just went to the largest @ChickfilA I’ve ever seen! It had three drive thrus and a a conveyor belt to get food out. pic.twitter.com/BmYH4h8FeQ — Monica Abbott (@monicaabbott) February 1, 2020

“Just went to the largest @ChickfilA I’ve ever seen! It had three drive thrus and a a conveyor belt to get food out,” a woman wrote on Twitter.

