How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine at Publix

Some Publix pharmacies are distributing COVID-19 vaccines as part of a push among retail stores to make the vaccines more widely available. The pharmacies must still adhere to prioritization rules in their state. Here is how you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination at a Publix near you.

Where Publix Is Distributing Vaccines

Publix’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage notes that the supply of vaccines is still limited, which means that access and appointment times can be tough to get.

The states where Publix is currently offering vaccinations are:

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

Each state offers its own booking events. To book an appointment, you’ll need your date of birth, physical address, email, Medicare ID number if applicable, state and county, emergency contact, and be ready to answer health screening questions.

Publix notes that you should defer vaccinations by 90 days if you received antibody treatment for COVID-19 or delay for 14 days after you received another vaccine. There are additional recommendations for those with positive COVID-19 tests or who have been exposed.

To book an appointment, visit this webpage, choose your state, wait for availability on your state page, choose an appointment time and location, and then review a confirmation email.

How to Book a Vaccine in Florida: Times & Links

In Florida, booking begins Friday, February 7 at 7 a.m. Eastern/6 a.m. Central. (The portal used to open at 6 a.m. Eastern, but it has been pushed back an hour, Click Orlando reported.) Eligible customers can book appointments on that day for times that begin on Monday, February 8. More than 300 stores offer appointments, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

Appointments for Florida should be able to be booked at this link. If the link doesn’t work, go to Publix’s webpage here and then click on your state.

You are eligible if you are a healthcare personnel with direct contact with patients, a resident or staff member at longterm healthcare facility, or aged 65 or older.

The following counties will have appointments in limited quantities: Bay, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Indian River, Lee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinella, Santa Rosa, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Volusia, and Walton.

To get a vaccine you’ll need proof of residency in Florida.

How to Book a Vaccine in Georgia: Times & Links

In Georgia, booking is currently all claimed due to demand and limited supply. However, appointments will be posted on the Georgia Publix webpage as they become available. Appointments for Georgia should be able to be booked at this link. If the link doesn’t work, go to Publix’s webpage here and then click on your state.

You are eligible if you are a healthcare worker, first responder, aged 65 and older or a caregiver, or a resident or staff of a longterm care facility.

How to Book a Vaccine in South Carolina: Times & Links

In South Carolina, booking is currently full due to limited supply and high demand, but new appointments will be added to the webpage as they become available.

Appointments for South Carolina should be able to be booked at this link. If the link doesn’t work, go to Publix’s webpage here and then click on your state.

You are eligible if you are a healthcare worker, aged 70 or older, resident or staff at a longterm care facility, state/local government employee or contractor critical to COVID-19 vaccination and testing in South Carolina, or a caregiver of a medically fragile child with a provider’s signed attestation.

The following counties will have appointments in limited quantities: Bay, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Escambia, Flagler, Hernando, Indian River, Lee, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinella, Santa Rosa, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Volusia, and Walton.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, news, and vaccine updates