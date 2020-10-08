Are Creepy Clowns Back in 2020? Chanting Clowns Seen in Fargo, North Dakota

Creepy clowns were spotted in Fargo, North Dakota earlier this week, and the mother who saw them said they were chanting at her and her son. This is one of the first major 2020 creepy clown sightings reported in local media. Many of the TikTok videos that circulated in September and briefly went viral were actually from 2016. Creepy “killer” clowns were frequently seen in 2016 and into 2017.

A Local Fargo Resident Said the Clowns Were Chanting & Fled When She Called the Police

A mother was playing tennis with her son in a park at Island Court in Fargo when she saw the creepy group of clowns on Sunday night, October 4, WDAY reported. The mother, Roxane Salonen, said they had been playing about 15 minutes when they saw four people at the fence wearing clown masks, just standing and watching them.

She said she could hear the clowns chanting something and they began approaching her, but then ran when she called the police. The police told her this was the second report of creepy, masked clowns in Fargo that evening. She said that even if it was a practical joke, this probably wasn’t the right time because of all the worry and tension in the world.

“It’s easy to hide behind a mask and be bold, but show yourself. Be in the light and let us see who you are,” she said in an interview with WDAY.

Salonen is a columnist and writer for Forum Communication, West Central Tribune reported.

Back in 2016, a sighting of a clown with a machete was investigated in the region but an arrest was never made.

TikTok Videos Claimed More Clowns Were Seen in 2020, But Many of Those Videos Were Simply Repurposed from 2016 Sightings

In early September, TikTok videos began circulating claiming to show creepy clowns in 2020. A closer inspection of the clown sightings, however, revealed that many of those videos were from the 2016 sightings that Heavy reported on in-depth at the time.

For example, this screenshot from a video shared by @killerclownsightings2020 is simply a screenshot of Wrinkles the Clown that circulated in 2016.

Heavy reported about the Wrinkles the Clown documentary which released in October 2019.

The TikTok account sharing the videos later captioned one in a way that explained that it was all a joke. The account wrote: “HEY‼️ SO APPARENTLY ALOT OF PEOPLE ARE GETTING ANXIETY FROM MY POSTS AND I JUST WANTED TO SAY THAT THIS PAGE IS A JOKE✨ still be safe ofc.”

Creepy Clowns Were Seen Extensively in 2016 & 2017

The Fargo, North Dakota sighting of 2020 may be the first legitimate creepy clown sighting since they were so prolific in 2016 and 2017.

Heavy covered the 2016 sightings extensively. At least 44 states reported creepy clown sightings. In Fargo in 2016, police even debunked one creepy clown sighting about a driver dressed as a clown, confirming that the driver legitimately worked as a clown and was going to an event. Then in April 2017, reports circulated in North Dakota that a man with a snake and a creepy clown were scaring children, Fox News reported. Police interviewed the man and the clown and noted they might face a felony charge based on their actions.

In 2017, more creepy clowns were seen in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Israel before the sightings finally decreased. In 2017, Israel was hit particularly hard and one girl was reportedly sprayed in the face with mace by two people dressed as clowns.

