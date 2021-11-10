How to Watch UCLA vs CSU Bakersfield Basketball Live Online

The No. 2 ranked UCLA Bruins kick off their 2021-22 campaign hosting the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners at Pauley Pavilion on November 9.

The game (11 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network Los Angeles (which is different than the Pac-12 Network national channel).

CSU Bakersfield vs UCLA Preview

The Bruins were one of the best stories of the NCAA Tournament last season, and they have a real shot to win it all this year, particularly considering their roster. Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, Jules Bernard and Cody Riley all return, keeping last year’s impressive core intact.

Juzang averaged 32.3 minutes per game last year, scoring 16.0 points while also hauling in 4.1 rebounds, but it’s Jaquez who could be the team’s unexpected spark plug this year. The junior guard averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 total rebounds last year, and UCLA head coach Mick Cronin says Jaquez has gotten even better this offseason, throwing a bit of hype his way.

“He’s worked hard at his free throws. He’s such a good shooter, it got in his head,” Cronin said about Jaquez improving his shot, also revealing how the junior guard can help elevate the team’s offense.

“Jaime’s an elite college player. He’s a really hard guy to defend for other teams because we play him as a point forward and he tends to have a bigger, slower guy on him and obviously we used that to our advantage. We have shooters everywhere so one thing – you got these guys here to talk – we worked really hard on this offseason is multiple guys – I think you saw, hopefully you saw and noticed multiple guys bringing the ball up the floor and improving everybody’s pick-and-roll game,” the Bruins coach added.

On the other side, CSU Bakersfield averaged 69.7 points a game last season, shooting 44.7% from the floor. The Roadrunners finished with a 15-11 overall mark, and they have a solid group returning, led by Justin Edler-Davis, Justin McCall and Shaun Williams.

“This group has a chance to be great,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said. “They all have good character, they’re all hardworking, they’re all committed to our program, and as a coach, there’s a level of confidence and comfort that you have when you know that you’ve got leaders that know what to expect.”

Antavion “Dude” Collum, a transfer from Ole Miss, and Canadian guard David Walker will also bring new dimensions to the team offensively.

“I like our versatility,” Barnes added. “I like how the guys have worked. I think we have great leadership, so I’m pretty excited about the team and about the season.”