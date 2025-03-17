Dallas Mavericks Ask NBA For Relief During Injuries

As the Dallas Mavericks face an unprecedented situation in the face of injuries, the team has approached the NBA for a reprieve.

According to reports from ESPN’s NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, the Dallas Mavericks have asked the NBA for “relief” during their current injury situation. The Mavericks, who are currently facing a situation where they may have to forfeit games, are trying to navigate an epidemic of injuries, but their options even with the appeal, are limited:

“The Mavericks gave asked the [NBA] for relief, and to this point, the league has not offered them relief.”

The Mavericks are in a situation where they’re down to eight active players already, and could possibly be down more in the near future. Whether it’s Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL or Anthony Davis, who could be on his way back soon from an injury after playing only one game in a Mavericks uniform, or the numerous teammates who are out for an extended period, no team could prepare for an injury epidemic of this magnitude, but this is self-inflicted.

This doesn’t come down to the players, but how the team and the salary cap were managed. The Mavericks are hard capped with around $51,000 left, meaning they can’t make moves to alleviate. The deadlines around disabled player exceptions or hardships are long passed. In a salary cap league, when players are signed to major contracts, it’s believed that the team needs fewer pieces in order to compete, but as these bodies fall off for the Mavericks, the realization is that the best ability is viability.

The reality for the Mavericks and their fans is that there is no relief unless they’re able to get healthy NBA players on the court. They have no picks to work with to tank for and the players they have right now could be able to compete if healthy, but that’s an if. Following a torn ACL, there’s no immediate timetable for Irving to be back, and that extends into the 2025-26 NBA season. Anthony Davis’ health is always a toss-up. The Mavericks are in a no-win situation, and both the team and the fans are starting to realize this.

The Mavericks are in an unbelievable crisis. They need players who can suit up, but they won’t be able to unless players get cleared. The NBA can’t help them. The only thing left for the Mavericks to rely on is luck.