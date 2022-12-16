Daryl Morey Shares Belief in James Harden and Joel Embiid Duo

There has been a growing fear among fans of the Philadelphia 76ers fans that the duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid may not fit in the way it was hoped. This has been reinforced by Embiid seeming to find his stride while Harden was out due to his right foot tendon sprain. Just five weeks ago in an article by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer which was titled, “Doc Rivers has one of the NBA’s Toughest Jobs- and shouldn’t be the Sixers fall guy” this bandaid was ripped off. As Pompey wrote, “This is a tough team to coach, because the styles of Embiid and Harden don’t mix.”

This is not a concern for Daryl Morey whose reputation and his greatest chance at a championship himself are also riding on the duo working. When asked by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports about this during the shorthanded stretch Morey put it, “I think that’s just a narrow way of looking at it. When stars come into a game and they know the other one’s not playing, it makes their job conceptually easier, because they know that unless they have a great game, we’re probably not winning. Whereas if they’re both there, I think they both do have to sacrifice their game a little bit – and I don’t even like that word in this case. It’s more modify. But that’s true of every NBA champion. I actually think we’re structured and constructed in a way that’s like most title teams.”

In their first 6 games together this season, James Harden and Joel Embiid had an ORTG of 111.5 and a DRTG of 108.3 and went 2-4. Over their last 4 games, they have an ORTG of 123 with a DRTG of 104.3. They’re 3-1 in that span. They’re beginning to figure it out. #ScaryMinutes. pic.twitter.com/4fZiBG8GUe — arj (@hooparj) December 15, 2022

Concerns With Embiid/Harden Partnership

Both Embiid and Harden are two of the premier offensive talents of the modern NBA. Their elite pick-and-roll numbers are oftentimes brought up, but both also are inherently isolation-based styles of players.

Throughout his career, Harden has worked best with a rim-running big man who excels at catching lobs. While Embiid can do this and the two have had their moments of shine in this situation, there is much more to his game than this. Embiid excels in the face-up game and is especially effective from the mid-range.

Joel Embiid's isolation scoring is at a career-high, per @SecondSpectrum: Season: Isos Per Game / Points Per Iso

2022-23: 11.7 / 1.13

2021-22: 9.3 / 0.99

2020-21: 8.1 / 0.98

2019-20: 5.1 / 0.89 Shooting from midrange better than ever, and weaponizing his scoring as a playmaker. pic.twitter.com/ihlyEbMDeQ — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 12, 2022

There also are some defensive concerns with the duo. While Embiid remains one of the most talented defenders across the NBA, Harden has notoriously given a lackluster effort on defense. At points in his career, he has carried such an offensive burden that this could be overlooked. However with his role on the Sixers, this cannot be the case- especially considering Tyrese Maxey is oftentimes also overmatched on the defensive end due to his 6’2″ frame.

Embiid himself commented on the scheme during the period in which Harden was out injured. As he put it, “I think at the beginning, we went away from what worked in the past, especially with me on the floor switching everything. I can do it, but that’s not my best attribute. I can guard guards and chase them all over the place, but then again, I’m 6’10”. I should be in the paint, blocking shots and protecting the rim. That’s what I’m good at, and that’s what we’ve been doing lately,” per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated. This switch-friendly scheme has been Harden’s preferred style throughout his career, but it will now be on the 33-year-old to adjust and be more willing to chase players off-ball and around screens.

Reasons For Optimism

While these are fair issues to nitpick, most teams across the NBA would love to be in the position the Sixers are in. Top-end talent is the make-or-break factor of a championship contender and both Embiid and Harden are among the NBA’s most elite when playing at their best. While Harden is undoubtedly on the back end of his career, he has shown a renewed commitment to his fitness and getting back to playing at his peak. The right foot tendon sprain put his season on halt for a month, but there have been some intriguing signs while he has been on the court.

Harden also deserves some credit for making adjustments to his game already. The mid-range shots have been a welcomed addition to his game after being fully eliminated from his play since his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden also has looked more comfortable on catch-and-shoot opportunities this season which is crucial to playing next to Embiid.

James Harden passing up an open midrange jumper for a contested 3 is when Moreyball goes too far pic.twitter.com/hxd9oEviuj — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) May 5, 2019

It also should not be overlooked how valuable Harden has been in making Embiid’s life easier on offense. The MVP candidate grew from scoring 29.6 points per game last season before the trade to 32.6 points per game when joined on the court by Harden. With another season under their belts, Embiid is now averaging a career-high and NBA-best 33.3 points per game. While some of this occurred during Harden’s absence, it should be noted how easily Harden made Embiid’s life during the 53-point performance against the Hornets in which 10 of Harden’s 16 assists were to Embiid.

James Harden did exactly what the Sixers needed to win Game 6 in Toronto. He was aggressive attacking downhill, showed more burst getting to the rim, and created great shots for others with his passing. Here's a quick breakdown of how he was so effective (🔊 sound on): pic.twitter.com/UOS31lr7Co — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) April 29, 2022

The ultimate measuring stick of the duo will come in the postseason. With Maxey soon to join the court as another offensive punch and the Sixers beginning to build some momentum, there is plenty of reason for optimism surrounding this team. Tobias Harris is fitting his role perfectly and playing a winning brand of basketball, P.J. Tucker has begun to find his niche, and De’Anthony Melton continues to prove to be a terrific addition. Harden and Embiid will be set to combat their postseason shortcomings together with plenty on the line for all parties involved but Morey remains faithful to the stars.