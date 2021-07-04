How to Watch Dick Gregory Documentary Online for Free

The latest documentary to hit TV is “The One and Only Dick Gregory,” premiering Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “The One and Only Dick Gregory” live or on-demand online for free:

‘The One and Only Dick Gregory’ Preview





Play



The One and Only Dick Gregory (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Film In writer-director Andre Gaines’ THE ONE AND ONLY DICK GREGORY, extraordinary archival footage and new interviews put a spotlight on this icon’s journey from influential comedian to on-the-ground activist — which is discussed by modern legends including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Wanda Sykes, along with commentary from Harry Belafonte, W. Kamau Bell,… 2021-06-24T16:09:38Z

Showtime recently acquired the broadcast rights to “The One and Only Dick Gregory,” a feature-length documentary that looks at the life of the comedian and activist Dick Gregory, who died in 2017. The film aims to “unpack the career of Dick Gregory, the activist, pop-culture icon and thought leader who changed the lives of millions across the world through constant disruption and awareness. … Gregory inspired a generation through on-the-ground activism, an untiring desire to help and his influential comedy,” according to the Showtime press release.

The documentary features archival footage of Gregory onstage, plus an interview with the man himself shortly before he died where he reflects on his life. It also features interviews with W. Kamau Bell, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes and more.

“Dick Gregory is as present to me now as he was when I first started filming him six years ago – a trivial length of time when compared to the nearly six decades that this one man so greatly influenced American history, comedy, activism, and nutrition,” said director and producer Andre Gaines in a statement. “He emptied himself completely for the movement, and while the enormity of his sacrifices are rarely acknowledged, he gave every artist a master class for what it truly means to both entertain and educate. Knowing Dick Gregory was a transformative experience that not only influenced the making of this film, but me as a man.”

“There is no more important time than now to revisit the life of Dick Gregory,” added Vinnie Malhotra, EVP Nonfiction Programming at Showtime Networks. “His fearless voice rose to the challenges of his time, calling upon Americans to question their beliefs, in an era where you risked your livelihood – maybe even your life – to speak out. Though a comedic genius of his generation, comedy turned out just to be the beginning of one of the most unique and impactful journeys of any person we’ve seen.”

“The One and Only Dick Gregory” premieres Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

