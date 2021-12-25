Disney Christmas Day Parade 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will be televised on Saturday, December 25 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Disney Christmas parade online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Disney Christmas parade live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 Disney Christmas parade live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 Disney Christmas parade live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 Disney Christmas parade live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Disney Parks Christmas Parade 2021 Preview

ABC has been airing holiday programming all month long, starting with its Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration that aired right after Thanksgiving and was hosted by singing-and-dancing siblings Derek and Julianne Hough.

Now the Houghs are back for the 2021 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. They are hosting from Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola are hosting from the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The parade is back in 2021, plus the show will feature the following performances:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”

Jimmie Allen – “White Christmas”

Kristin Chenoweth – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Darren Criss – “Christmas Dance”

Meg Donnelly – “Jingle Bell Rock”

Brett Eldredge – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Norah Jones – “Run Rudolph Run”

Pentatonix – “I Saw Three Ships”

Gwen Stefani – “Cheer for the Elves”

The ABC press release also teases that the parade broadcast “will sparkle with holiday cheer, offering heartwarming moments and exclusive sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company.”

It continues:

Join celebrity hosts for the two-hour Christmas day special as they follow the famous Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., featuring performances by some of today’s top artists across Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Viewers can look forward to a sneak peek at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, opening March 1, 2022, at Walt Disney World Resort; a trip on board the all-new Disney Wish from Disney Cruise Line; and special looks at Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” and Steven Spielberg’s new film “West Side Story.” As part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, commemorating 50 years of Walt Disney World Resort, every touch of holiday magic will be an extra special, EARidescent treat.

In an interview with US Weekly, Derek dished on his family’s holiday traditions.

“There’s a lot of dancing going on, but not like good dancing. It’s just like movement, you know? It’s a lot of fun,” said Hough, adding, “We always have pajamas at night. We always open up gifts in pajamas … we also ice skate. In Utah, we go snowmobiling, ice skating, sledding, all the dangerous things I shouldn’t be doing as a dancer.”

The 2021 Disney Christmas Day Holiday Parade airs Saturday, December 25 at 10 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.