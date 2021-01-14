Emily Mitchell Cause of Death: How Did the Influencer Die?

Emily Mitchell, a 36-year-old influencer and mother, passed away in December 2020.

According to an update on the family’s GoFundMe page, the state Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled that Mitchell died of a pulmonary embolism.

Mayo Clinic writes that a pulmonary embolism is a “blockage in one of the pulmonary arteries in your lungs. In most cases, pulmonary embolism is caused by blood clots that travel to the lungs from deep veins in the legs, or, rarely, from veins in other parts of the body.”

In an article titled, “Pulmonary Embolism During Pregnancy: A Mon’s Difficult Decision,” Yale Medicine writes of a woman who formed a clot that likely started in a vein in her leg during pregnancy, “This is not uncommon in pregnant woman because the uterus can obstruct blood flow to the lower extremities, leading to what is called a deep vein thrombosis.”

A second from Weill Cornell Medicine adds, “One of the most severe complications is a pulmonary embolism, a condition where a blood clot blocks an artery in the lung. Pulmonary embolisms (PE) typically occur during or shortly after the labor and delivery, and may be fatal for the mother if not treated immediately.”

Mitchell passed away alongside her unborn child, Joey, according to her obituary.

A section of the GoFundMe page reads, “Thank you also for respecting our privacy as we adjust to life without Mom. A few days ago we learned from the state Medical Examiners Office that the official cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. Although it is challenging to wrap our heads around how this could have happened, we know all first responders and medical personnel did everything they could to help, and therefore we are certain that it was simply her time; the Lord was calling her home.”

A GoFundMe Page to Support Mitchell’s Family Has Raised Over $170,000

The GoFundMe page, set up in Mitchell’s honor, has raised over $173,000 of a $150,000 goal.

The 36-year-old was a devoted wife and mother of four children. She had announced her fifth pregnancy one month before her death in an Instagram post that read, “YOU GUYS. NUMBER FIVE. 🥳 Who guessed the secret?!!! 🤣🥳🥳 you’ve probably noticed I’ve been a little MIA..welp this be the reason lol 😂🤢😴🥳Number FIVE comin in hot and we are here 👏🏻 for 👏🏻 it 👏🏻🥳🥳 11 weeks 2 days and counting.”

According to her obituary, Emily had obtained degrees in both psychology and music. “She was a talented musician, singer, recording artist, and music teacher.”

Mitchell Created the Hidden Way Instagram Page

Mitchell’s Instagram page, The Hidden Way, has 174k followers to date.

Her bio reads, “Rooted in Jesus, home learning + farmhouse living.” The page consists mostly of parenting and homeschooling content tracking the Mitchell family’s life in Rhode Island.

The page has not been active in the wake of Mitchell’s passing.

Emily is survived by her husband, Joseph Mitchell, and her four children, Finn, Isla, Eden, and Luna.

READ NEXT: Emily Mitchell Dead: Pregnant Influencer Dies Suddenly at 36