England vs Scotland Euro 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The oldest rivalry in football gets renewed Friday when England clashes with Scotland at Wembley Stadium for each side’s second match of Euro 2020.

England vs Scotland Preview

England is fresh from a 1-0 win over Croatia in the first match of Group D action, with a win here guaranteeing it a spot in the round of 16. Scotland is in the opposite boat, needing a victory here in order to avoid getting eliminated after its 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic in its first match of the tourney last weekend.

Raheem Sterling scored England’s lone goal of the game against Croatia in the second half, and Kalvin Phillips had an excellent game on the defensive side to give England the victory, along with three points in Group D play.

Phillips and English keeper Jordan Pickford were key in the victory, as well, as the long passes they repeatedly sent the team’s forwards kept Croatia off balance.

“I think they were just deciding (what to do),” English manager Gareth Southgate said after Sunday’s win. “We give them possible patterns depending on how the opposition are pressing. There was a spell where we went long and we just talked about that at halftime. We didn’t want to do that every time. But there are moments to go longer. We’ve got a center forward (in Harry Kane) who wins more (than) his share of the ball.”

On the other side, Scotland’s Kieran Tierney has been grappling with a calf injury, and his status will be unknown heading into the match. After missing the match against the Czech Republic, his squad sure could use him against a tough English side.

“I knew there was an issue 48 hours before the game. You are hoping when he wakes up the next day he will be okay and you can tell he has a chance,” Scotland’s manager, Steve Clarke said about Tierney’s injury. Clarke will be resting Tierney this week in the hopes of having him ready by Friday.

“You can tell how close he was because he was back in light training on Tuesday morning,” Clarke added. “It was one of them. If you have a calf injury it can be a bit of a bugger. It just a little niggle. We have waited a long time for the tournament to come and to miss out is a bit of a blow. We’ll now just need to see how it develops and see how he does. And then decide from there.”

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams in what should be an intriguing matchup:

England predicted starting lineup: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

Scotland predicted starting lineup: David Marshall, Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, Andrew Robertson, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

