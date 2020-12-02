Gina Michelle Bisignano: Los Angeles Woman Unleashes Homophobic Rant

Gina Michelle Bisignano was identified as the woman in southern California who was recorded using homophobic language to insult someone at a protest. According to TMZ, Bisignano was among the crowd of about 50 people who gathered in a Los Angeles neighborhood on November 29 to protest against safety measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video that has been shared on Twitter and YouTube, Bisignano is heard calling someone a f***** several times as someone off-camera encourages her to “say it again.” Bisignano appears to move closer to the person who was recording, calls them “disgusting” and asks whether the person is a guy or a girl.

She goes on to call the person a Nazi and a Satanist and that they are brainwashed. Later in the clip, Bisignano is heard exclaiming that she thinks the person in front of her is a “liberal piece of s*** and accuses the person of having had an “abortion this morning.” Bisignano also appears to express an idea from the QAnon conspiracy when she says, “I bet you kill your babies and eat it.”

1. Bisignano Gathered With Others Outside of the Public Health Director’s House to Protest Increased Restrictions in Los Angeles County

Bisignano helped to promote the protest that took place on November 29 in Echo Park, California. Bisignano and others gathered outside the home of Barbara Ferrer, who is the Los Angeles County Public Health Director. The poster Bisignano shared on Facebook proclaimed that Ferrer was “in charge of the unlawful curfews and restrictions on small businesses.” Bisignano included the comment, “Let’s stand up Patriots.” The post has since been deleted or made private.

Anti-lockdown protesters are outside the home of Dr. Barbara Ferrer to protest the new restrictions in the county, such as no more outdoor dining at restaurants. They’re chanting, “Open L.A.!” pic.twitter.com/0CNPmRxz68 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 30, 2020

KTLA-TV reported that about 50 people showed up outside Ferrer’s house and that few of them wore masks. The outlet added that the protesters chanted “No science, no data, no shutdown” and called on Ferrer to “Open L.A.” In a video shared on Twitter by Los Angeles Times reporter Laura Nelson, Bisignano was seen holding a bullhorn as she and other protesters yelled back and forth with one of Ferrer’s neighbors. NBC Los Angeles reported the protest went on for about an hour.

Now maybe 40 protestors here. They’re in a yelling match with a person who lives on the same block as Barbara Ferrer, the head of the county health department. One sign has a QAnon slogan. Another says “TRUMP WON.” One woman shouts: “Your neighbor works for China.” — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) November 30, 2020

The protest took place one day before increased restrictions went into effect in Los Angeles County with the goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19. The “Safer at Home” order took effect on November 30 and was scheduled to last until December 20. One of the strictest elements was that residents were barred from physically socializing with anyone from outside of their household. The only exceptions were for outdoor religious services and outdoor protests.

A statewide curfew was also put in place. Governor Gavin Newsom was considering a new stay-at-home order, Reuters reported, due to rising hospitalizations. California was the first state in the nation to implement a stay-at-home lockdown in March.

2. Bisignano Proclaimed That the Protesters Were Fighting for Freedom & They Did Not Want Another Lockdown

Based on the video, it was not clear what prompted the tense confrontation between Bisignano and the person who challenged her. The YouTube version begins with Bisignano leaning closer to the camera and yelling, “You’re a f*****.” She then calls the person “disgusting” and a “new world order Satanist.”

The man standing behind Bisignano, wearing sunglasses and holding a sign, then steps in to explain why they were protesting. He insists, “We just want our rights back.” He points to the sign and explains that he once had three jobs but that they are now “all gone” and that he was unemployed.

The person who was recording then shifts the camera away from the man and focuses again on Bisignano. The person asks, “What does that have to do with me being a f*****?” The man’s answer is drowned out as Bisignano turns back to the camera and says, “I wasn’t even talking to you but yeah, I’ll talk to you. You’re a f*****. Yeah, I wasn’t talking to you but I will. What are you, a guy or a girl?”

The male protester didn’t appear to comment on Bisignano’s homophobic language. He is heard on the video again trying to explain that he simply wanted businesses to be able to remain open.

After a brief pause, Bisignano jumps on that topic as she turns back to the camera: “Yeah, that’s all we want. Is there something wrong with not wanting to have a lockdown? Is there something wrong with wanting freedom?”

According to TMZ, Bisignano later wrote on her Facebook page, “I was attacked online.” Her page, which was still active as of this writing, does include dozens of negative comments. People accused her of being insensitive to those suffering from COVID-19, made fun of her physical appearance and insulted her intelligence. Bisignano does not appear to be engaging with the online commentary.

3. Bisignano Owns a Beauty Business in Beverly Hills

Bisignano is a small business owner. According to online records with the California Secretary of State, Bisignano registered her company, “Gina Bisignano Skincare Inc” in 2017. In a November 2020 filing, she listed herself as the CEO, secretary, chief financial officer and director.

On Facebook and Yelp, she refers to the business as “Gina’s Eyelashes and Skincare.” The website for the company was listed as ginaseyelashesandskincare.com but it appears to have been disabled.

Bisignano’s company Facebook page primarily includes photos related to the services she provides. But the account also includes a couple of images of Bisignano at political demonstrations. In one photo, which was uploaded on November 3, Bisignano was wearing a “Q” T-shirt along with a MAGA hat. The man standing next to her had on a shirt that read, “F*** for Trump.”

4. Bisignano Describes Herself as a Makeup Artist Who Got Her Start Working in a Funeral Home

Bisignano listed Miami, Florida, as her hometown on Facebook. She explained on her business Yelp profile that she started working in the beauty industry as a teenager. In the bio section, Bisignano wrote that she “started doing makeup at 16 on the weekends at the local funeral home” and served as a hair and makeup assistant at the Rhode Island School of Design during the summers.

Bisignano wrote that she worked for modeling agencies such as Wilhemina and Ford as a makeup artist. Her bio goes on to explain that she “acquired notice in the entertainment industry as she then started to perform makeup artistry in Miami for celebrity clientele, and then expanded on to doing the same for major motion pictures and commercials.”

Bisignano said she moved to Los Angeles in 1999 to further pursue her career but decided to start her own business after becoming a mother. “After i had my son i decided i wanted to bring my expertise to the Beverly Hills and start my own business…I love my job and my clients. Creating beautiful results for my client is my joy! I am always bring [sic] the latest techniques in eye lash extensions, expert skincare and eyelash extension certification.”

5. Online Records Suggest Bisignano Was Arrested for Domestic Battery in Her Hometown in 2004

A search of online records for Bisignano brings up a 2004 arrest for domestic battery in Palm Beach County, Florida. Court records show a Gina M. Bisignano, with a birthday that matches other records, who was arrested on November 7, 2004, by Delray Beach Police.

The record suggests she paid a $1,500 cash bond and was released. However, there was no sentencing record, indicating the charge may have been dropped.

In 2006, an ex-boyfriend filed a petition against Bisignano and accused her of becoming violent. The Palm Beach County court record shows the petition was denied and the case dismissed before a hearing was even held. The record includes the following explanation: “Petition for injunction for protection against dating violence. Only alleged contact is knocking on windows which is not violence. 2004 arrest is not a basis for an injunction in 2006.”

