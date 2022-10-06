Hampton Inn Active Shooter in Dearborn. Michigan, Police Say

Michigan State Police say an active shooter situation is unfolding at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan.

The active shooter scare broke out on Thursday afternoon on October 6, 2022.

“There is a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This situation is active and dangerous. Stay away from the scene,” Michigan State Police wrote on twitter.

There is a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This situation is active and dangerous. Stay away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/bLAlwdmDgn — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 6, 2022

You can listen to the live scanner audio here. Officers were speaking about evacuating floors of the hotel. A team of officers was going up to one of the floors on the hotel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Were Clearing the ‘Entire Area Around the Hotel’ Because the Suspect Was Still Opening Fire

UPDATE: There are still shots being fired by the suspect. Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public. pic.twitter.com/xYPXrborBd — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 6, 2022

Michigan State Police wrote that the situation was still ongoing.

“UPDATE: There are still shots being fired by the suspect. Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public,” they tweeted.

Videos Emerged Showing Officers Rushing to the Scene

Breaking: There is an active shooting at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/hrmd0KIZFi — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) October 6, 2022

Videos showed law enforcement responding to the scene of the active shooter scare.

Fox2 Detroit reported that one person is dead inside the Hampton Inn, and the shooter was barricaded inside.

The motive and suspect identity are not yet clear.

This is preliminary information. It’s not uncommon for there to be contradictory reports early on in active shooter situations.