Woman’s Headless Body Found in Baltimore, Hands & Feet Also Missing: Cops

Police are investigating after a woman’s headless body was found on a property at a dead-end street in Southwest Baltimore, with its hands and feet also missing. Two people were walking in the Morrell Park neighborhood on Monday when they called the police to say they saw what appeared to be a body in the 1600 block of Morrell Park Ave, the Baltimore Sun reported.

When police arrived at around 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson told the outlet they found a body covered by “some type of tarp.” The female body was described as decomposing and missing the head, feet and hands. The death is now under investigation and considered a “suspicious death,” police reported.

The identity of the woman is not yet known. Police have asked anyone with information about the case to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Neighbors Said the Area Where the Body Was Found Was Recently Cleared Out With Lights Installed

According to the Sun, neighbors said the area where the body was found had been recently cleared out and motion sensor lights had been installed, but it was previously very overgrown. It’s unclear how long the woman’s body was in that location.

The outlet reported that multiple homes along the dead-end street have signs saying that there are security cameras installed and recording to deter trespassers but there were none immediately visible and it wasn’t clear if there were any cameras recording the area where the body was found.

One of the two people who found the body, Rob Batzri, told the Sun he was walking in the area with his boss. Batzri, who is the operations manager of a sink distributor, said he and his boss were having a look at their property when they found the body, but they weren’t sure right away what they had found, although they could tell some parts of the body were missing.

“It was very surprising — sort of surreal,” Batzri told the Sun. “It looked like it had been there for awhile, or someone had recently came and dropped it off.”

Police Are Working to Investigate Whether the Injuries Occurred Before or After the Person’s Death

Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Nicole Monroe told the New York Post that the “suspicious death” was still under investigation on Wednesday and no further information could be shared about the case.

“The remains were transported to a medical examiner’s office and investigators are awaiting a cause of death determination,” Monroe said. It’s not yet clear when that information will be available to the public. Heavy reached out to the Baltimore Police Department for more information about the investigation but no update was immediately available.

The spokesperson added that the body had “sustained trauma,” the Post reported, but the injuries may have happened after the person was already dead. Monroe added, “We need to find out exactly what occurred and detectives are working tirelessly to figure it out.”

